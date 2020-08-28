International flights on August 28: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 4,166 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 26, carrying over 5.51 lakh passengers. Of these, 2,085 were inbound flights carrying 3,77,246 passengers and 2,081 were outbound flights with 1,74,249 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until September 1.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 28:

Air India repatriation schedule for August 28: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0161: Delhi (2.45) to London> AI 1143: Delhi (3.30) to Vancouver> AI 1185: Kochi (6.10) to London> AI 0925: Delhi (7.10) to Riyadh> AI 0171: Ahmedabad (13.55) to London

> AI 1965: Chennai (16.35) to Kuwait

Air India repatriation schedule for August 28: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 0301: Sydney to Delhi (18.05)> AI 313: Incheon to Delhi (17.00)> AI 1926: Riyadh to Delhi (17.35)> AI 0162: London to Delhi (22.50)> AI 0130: London to Mumbai (4.00)> AI 0112: London to Delhi (10.05)> AI 1144: Vancouver to Delhi (14.45)

> AI 1966: Kuwait to Chennai (4.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 28: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1716: Abu Dhabi (01:30(+1)) to Kannur (07:00(+1))> IX 1114: Abu Dhabi (10:30) to Delhi (16:45)> IX 1638: Abu Dhabi (13:00) to Chennai (18:35)> IX 1640: Abu Dhabi (15:30) to Tiruchirappalli (21:10)> IX 1816: Abu Dhabi (17:30) to Mangaluru (00:15(+1))> IX 1248: Dubai (11:30) to Mumbai (16:15)> IX 1346: Dubai (13:30) to Kozhikode (19:10)> IX 1434: Dubai (10:30) to Kochi (17:50)> IX 1192: Dubai (17:30) to Delhi (22:40)> IX 1136: Dubai (14:00) to Delhi (20:25)> IX 1354: Dubai (12:00) to Kozhikode (19:35)> IX 1554: Muscat (14:40) to Thiruvananthapuram (20:00)> IX 1690: Doha (13:30) to Chennai (20:40)> IX 1790: Bahrain (11:05) to Kannur (17:55)> IX 1987: Singapore (16:10) to Hyderabad (19:45)

> IX 1681: Singapore (19:00) to Tiruchirappalli (20:45)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 28: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1715: Kannur (22:00) to Abu Dhabi (00:30(+1))> IX 1115: Delhi (7:25) to Abu Dhabi (9:30)> IX 1637: Chennai (9:15) to Abu Dhabi (12:00)> IX 1639: Tiruchirappalli (11:55) to Abu Dhabi (14:30)> IX 1815: Mangaluru (14:40) to Abu Dhabi (16:30)> IX 1247: Mumbai (9:00) to Dubai (10:30)> IX 1343: Kozhikode (10:05) to Dubai (12:30)> IX 1435: Kochi (7:10) to Dubai (9:30)> IX 1141: Delhi (12:00) to Dubai (16:30)> IX 1135: Delhi (10:55) to Dubai (13:00)> IX 1351: Kozhikode (8:35) to Dubai (11:00)> IX 1549: Thiruvananthapuram (11:25) to Muscat (13:40)> IX 1689: Chennai (10:20) to Doha (12:30)> IX 1789: Kannur (8:15) to Bahrain (10:05)> IX 1988: Hyderabad (8:15) to Singapore (15:10)

> IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli (11:05) to Singapore (18:00)