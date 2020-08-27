International flights on August 27: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 4,111 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 25, carrying over 5.44 lakh passengers. Of these, 2,058 were inbound flights carrying 3,72,984 passengers and 2,053 were outbound flights with 1,71,284 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until September 1.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 27:

Air India repatriation schedule for August 27: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 312: Delhi (2.05) to Incheon> AI 0161: Delhi (2.45) to London> AI 0187: Delhi (2.45) to Toronto> AI 0131: Mumbai (6.00) to London> AI 0177: Bengaluru (8.35) to London> AI 1939: Delhi (10.50) to Abu Dhabi> AI 0111: Delhi (14.15) to London> AI 1961: Delhi (14.25) to Kuwait

> AI 1965: Chennai (16.35) to Kuwait

Air India repatriation schedule for August 27: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1305: Narita to Mumbai (18.45)> AI 1962: Kuwait to Delhi (23.45)> AI 1940: Abu Dhabi to Lucknow (19.25)> AI 1966: Kuwait to Chennai (4.00)> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (12.15)> AI 0172: London to Ahmedabad (9.40)> AI 0130: London to Mumbai (6.20)> AI 1186: London to Kochi (4.00)

> AI 0162: London to Delhi (22.50)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 27: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi (12:10) to Kozhikode (19:40)> IX 1112: Abu Dhabi (17:20) to (Delhi 23:45)> IX 1248: Dubai (11:30) to Mumbai (16:00)> IX 1196: Dubai (13:05) to Delhi (19:30)> IX 1384: Dubai (15:30) to Mangaluru (22:30)> IX 1746: Sharjah (10:00) to Kannur (15:35)> IX 1136: Dubai (12:00) to Delhi (17:00)> IX 1614: Sharjah (17:00) to Tiruchirappalli (22:40)> IX 1636: Sharjah (20:00) to Chennai (01:35(+1))> IX 1714: Muscat (22:50) to Kannur (04:05(+1))> IX 1478: Doha (11:45) to Kochi (18:40)> IX 1374: Doha (14:00) to Kozhikode (20:45)> IX 1985: Kuala Lumpur (15:00) to Hyderabad (18:00)

> IX 1625: Kuala Lumpur (18:35) to Tiruchirappalli (19:50)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 27: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1363: Kozhikode (9:00) to Abu Dhabi (11:10)> IX 1115: Delhi (14:15) to Abu Dhabi (16:20)> IX 1247: Mumbai (9:00) to Dubai (10:30)> IX 1141: Delhi (10:00) to Dubai (12:05)> IX 1383: Mangaluru (12:40) to Dubai (14:30)> IX 1745: Kannur (6:35) to Sharjah (9:00)> IX 1135: Delhi (7:45) to Dubai (11:00)> IX 1613: Tiruchirappalli (13:25) to Sharjah (16:00)> IX 1635: Chennai (16:10) to Sharjah (19:00)> IX 1713: Kannur (19:35) to Muscat (21:50)> IX 1477: Kochi (9:00) to Doha (10:45)> IX 1373: Kozhikode (11:00) to Doha (13:00)> IX 1986: Hyderabad (7:20) to Kuala Lumpur (14:00)

> IX 1624: Tiruchirappalli (11:10) to Kuala Lumpur (17:35)