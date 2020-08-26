International flights on August 26: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 4,057 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 24, carrying over 5.37 lakh passengers. Of these, 2,030 were inbound flights carrying 3,68,420 passengers and 2,027 were outbound flights with 1,68,598 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until September 1.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 26:

Air India repatriation schedule for August 26: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1304: Mumbai (1.30) to Narita> AI 1143: Delhi (3.30) to Vancouver> AI 0131: Mumbai (6.00) to London> AI 1939: Hyderabad (8.00) to Abu Dhabi> AI 1302: Delhi (13.55) to Sydney> AI 0111: Delhi (14.15) to London

> AI 1961: Delhi (14.25) to Kuwait

Air India repatriation schedule for August 26: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1940: Abu Dhabi to Visakhapatnam (17.10)> AI 1962: Kuwait to Delhi (23.45)> AI 1144: Vancouver to Delhi (14.45)> AI 0130: London to Mumbai (2.20)> AI 0112: London to Delhi (10.05)

> AI 0140: Tel Avis to Delhi (4.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 26: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi (12:30) to Kozhikode (18:10)> IX 1452: Abu Dhabi (15:30) to Kochi (21:00)> IX 1142: Dubai (9:00) to Delhi (14:05)> IX 1346: Dubai (13:30) to Kozhikode (21:05)> IX 1540: Dubai (14:30) to Thiruvananthapuram (20:10)> IX 1384: Dubai (15:30) to Mangaluru (20:30)> IX 1612: Dubai (16:50) to Tiruchirappalli (22:30)> IX 1928: Sharjah (17:00) to Hyderabad (22:25)> IX 1136: Sharjah (20:00) to Delhi (01:00(+1))> IX 1218: Muscat (9:20) to Mumbai (16:40)> IX 1176: Doha (10:25) to Delhi (18:20)> IX 1774: Doha (14:15) to Kannur (21:00)> IX 1474: Bahrain (13:00) to Kochi (20:10)> IX 1687: Singapore (20:10) to Chennai (21:55)> IX 1681: Singapore (18:15) to Tiruchirappalli (20:00)> IX 1485: Kuala Lumpur (18:35) to Chennai (20:30)

> IX 1121: Kuala Lumpur (15:45) to Delhi (18:35)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 26: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram (8:40) to Abu Dhabi (11:30)> IX 1419: Kochi (12:10) to Abu Dhabi (14:30)> IX 1247: Mumbai (6:30) to Dubai (8:00)> IX 1343: Kozhikode (10:05) to Dubai (12:30)> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (10:50) to Dubai (13:30)> IX 1383: Mangaluru (12:40) to Dubai (14:30)> IX 1611: Tiruchirappalli (13:15) to Dubai (15:50)> IX 1927: Hyderabad (13:25) to Sharjah (16:00)> IX 1135: Delhi (16:55) to Sharjah (19:00)> IX 1217: Mumbai (7:15) to Muscat (8:20)> IX 1175: Delhi (8:00) to Doha (9:25)> IX 1773: Kannur (11:35) to Doha (13:15)> IX 1473: Kochi (9:45) to Bahrain (12:00)> IX 1688: Chennai (12:15) to Singapore (19:10)> IX 1486: Chennai (10:40) to Kuala Lumpur (17:35)> IX 1122: Delhi (7:00) to Kuala Lumpur (14:45)

> IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli (10:20) to Singapore (17:15)