International flights on August 25: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 4,018 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 23, carrying over 5.31 lakh passengers. Of these, 2,012 were inbound flights carrying 3,65,898 passengers and 2,006 were outbound flights with 1,66,064 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until September 1.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 25:

Air India repatriation schedule for August 25: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0161: Delhi (2.45) to London> AI 0187: Delhi (2.45) to Toronto> AI 0925: Delhi (4.05) to Riyadh> AI 0281: Delhi (7.30) to Colombo> AI 0989: Mumbai (14.20) to Kuwait> AI 1189: Amritsar (14.40) to London

> AI 0139: Delhi (15.30) to Tel Aviv

Air India repatriation schedule for August 25: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 0990: Kuwait to Goa (23.55)> AI 0343: Singapore to Mumbai (2.15)> AI 0383: Singapore to Delhi (9.20)> AI 1321: Auckland to Delhi (22.00)> AI 0282: Colombo to Delhi (15.05)> AI 0162: London to Delhi (22.50)> AI 1926: Riyadh to Delhi (14.30)> AI 0112: London to Delhi (10.05)

> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (12.15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 25: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi (12:00) to Kozhikode (17:40)> IX 1238: Abu Dhabi (14:30) to Mumbai (22:25)> IX 1538: Abu Dhabi (11:05) to Thiruvananthapuram (16:45)> IX 1248: Dubai (16:05) to Delhi (20:50)> IX 1744: Dubai (11:30) to Kannur (16:40)> IX 1434: Dubai (13:30) to Kochi (19:05)> IX 1540: Dubai (15:00) to Thiruvananthapuram (20:40)> IX 1644: Dubai (17:30) to Chennai (23:05)> IX 1136: Dubai (15:30) to Delhi (22:35)> IX 1536: Sharjah (17:00) to Thiruvananthapuram (22:40)> IX 1118: Muscat (9:55) to Delhi (16:55)> IX 1918: Muscat (12:25) to Hyderabad (17:25)> IX 1618: Muscat (14:25) to Chennai (19:45)> IX 1476: Singapore (19:00) to Kochi (22:30)> IX 1625: Kuala Lumpur (18:35) to Tiruchirappalli (19:50)> IX 1244: Doha (13:15) to Mumbai (19:20)

> IX 1681: Singapore (20:00) to Tiruchirappalli (21:45)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 25: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1363: Kozhikode (8:50) to Abu Dhabi (11:00)> IX 1237: Mumbai (12:00) to Abu Dhabi (13:30)> IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram (7:15) to Abu Dhabi (10:05)> IX 1141: Delhi (11:40) to (Dubai 15:05)> IX 1743: Kannur (8:05) to Dubai (10:30)> IX 1435: Kochi (10:10) to Dubai (12:30)> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (11:25) to Dubai (14:00)> IX 1643: Chennai (13:40) to Dubai (16:30)> IX 1135: Delhi (12:25) to Dubai (14:30)> IX 1351: Kozhikode (13:35) to Sharjah (16:00)> IX 1117: Delhi (7:15) to Muscat (8:55)> IX 1917: Hyderabad (9:25) to Muscat (11:25)> IX 1617: Chennai (10:55) to Muscat (13:25)> IX 1475: Kochi (10:55) to Singapore (18:00)> IX 1624: Tiruchirappalli (11:10) to Kuala Lumpur (17:35)> IX 1243: Mumbai (11:00) to Doha (12:15)

> IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli (12:05) to Singapore (19:00)