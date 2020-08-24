International flights on August 24: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 3,969 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 22, carrying over 5.24 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,987 were inbound flights carrying 3,62,106 passengers and 1,982 were outbound flights with 1,62,840 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until September 1.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 24:

Air India repatriation schedule for August 24: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0161: Delhi (2.45) to London> AI 0187: Delhi (2.45) to Toronto> AI 0382: Delhi (5.00) to Singapore> AI 0131: Mumbai (6.00) to London> AI 0111: Delhi (14.15) to London

> AI 0342: Mumbai (23.30) to Singapore

Air India repatriation schedule for August 24: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1190: London to Amritsar (22.25)> AI 1301: Sydney to Delhi (18.05)> AI 0178: London to Bengaluru (3.10)> AI 0112: London to Delhi (10.05)

> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (12.15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 24: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1116: Abu Dhabi (20:00) to Delhi (01:05(+1))> IX 1112: Abu Dhabi (14:00) to Delhi (20.25)> IX 1640: Abu Dhabi (15:30) to Tiruchirappalli (21:10)> IX 1716: Abu Dhabi (18:00) to Kannur (23:30)> IX 1248: Dubai (11:30) to Mumbai (19:10)> IX 1142: Dubai (13:30) to Delhi (20:50)> IX 1948: Dubai (15:30) to Hyderabad (20:40)> IX 1644: Dubai (17:30) to Chennai (22:55)> IX 1354: Dubai (12:00) to Kozhikode (17:40)> IX 1412: Dubai (10:30) to Kochi (17:45)> IX 1818: Muscat (12:25) to Mangaluru (19:20)> IX 1172: Bahrain (12:30) to Delhi (19:05)> IX 1681: Singapore (19:00) to Tiruchirappalli (20:45)

> IX 1421: Kuala Lumpur (16:50) to Kochi (20:25)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 24: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram (16:10) to Abu Dhabi (19:00)> IX 1115: Delhi (10:55) to Abu Dhabi (13:00)> IX 1639: Tiruchirappalli (11:55) to Abu Dhabi (14:30)> IX 1715: Kannur (14:30) to Abu Dhabi (17:00)> IX 1247: Mumbai (9:00) to Dubai (10:30)> IX 1141: Delhi (10:25) to Dubai (12:30)> IX 1947: Hyderabad (12:15) to Dubai (14:30)> IX 1643: Chennai (13:35) to Dubai (16:30)> IX 1351: Kozhikode (8:35) to Dubai (11:00)> IX 1411: Kochi (7:10) to Dubai (9:30)> IX 1817: Mangaluru (9:45) to Muscat (11:25)> IX 1171: Delhi (9:45) to Bahrain (11:30)> IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli (11:05) to Singapore (18:00)

> IX 1422: Kochi (9:05) to Kuala Lumpur (15:50)