International flights on August 21: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 3,830 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 18, carrying over 5.05 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,919 were inbound flights carrying 3,51,331 passengers and 1,911 were outbound flights with 1,54,407 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until September 1.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 21:

Air India repatriation schedule for August 21: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0161: Delhi (2.45) to London> AI 1143: Delhi (3.30) to Vancouver> AI 1975: Hyderabad (8.05) to Kuwait> AI 0314: Delhi (8.35) to Hong Kong> AI 0921: Mumbai (14.05) to Riyadh> AI 0989: Mumbai (14.20) to Kuwait

> AI 0306: Delhi (21.15) to Narita

Air India repatriation schedule for August 21: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 0922: Riyadh to Mumbai (23.40)> AI 0990: Kuwait to Mumbai (23.35)> AI 1976: Kuwait to Vijayawada (18.45)> AI 317: Hong Kong to Delhi (20.50)> AI 1319: Cebu to Chennai (18.00)> AI 1144: Vancouver to Delhi (14.45)

> AI 0162: London to Delhi (22.50)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 21: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1116: Abu Dhabi (18:50) to Delhi (23:55)> IX 1640: Abu Dhabi (17:00) to Tiruchirappalli (22:40)> IX 1816: Abu Dhabi (10:50) to Bengaluru (15:50)> IX 1638: Abu Dhabi (13:45) to Chennai (19:20)> IX 1948: Dubai (11:30) to Hyderabad (17:00)> IX 1540: Dubai (13:30) to Thiruvananthapuram (19:10)> IX 1434: Dubai (10:30) to Coimbatore (16:20)> IX 1142: Dubai (17:30) to Delhi (22:30)> IX 1136: Sharjah (10:30) to Delhi (15:30)> IX 1536: Sharjah (20:00) to Thiruvananthapuram (01:40(+1))> IX 1746: Sharjah (17:00) to Kannur (22:35)> IX 1354: Dubai (12:00) to Madurai (17:50)> IX 1681: Singapore (19:00) to Tiruchirappalli (20:45)> IX 1374: Doha (11:30) to Kozhikode (18:15)

> IX 1218: Muscat (14:25) to Mumbai (18:30)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 21: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1115: Delhi (13.00) to Abu Dhabi (17.50)> IX 1639: Tiruchirappalli (13:25) to Abu Dhabi (16:00)> IX 1815: Mangaluru (8:00) to Abu Dhabi (9:50)> IX 1637: Chennai (10:00) to Abu Dhabi (12:45)> IX 1247: Mumbai (9:00) to Dubai (10:30)> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (9:50) to Dubai (12:30)> IX 1435: Kochi (7:10) to Dubai (9:30)> IX 1141: Delhi (12:55) to Dubai (16:30)> IX 1135: Delhi (7:25) to Sharjah (9:30)> IX 1535: Thiruvananthapuram (16:20) to Sharjah (19:00)> IX 1745: Kannur (13:35) to Sharjah (16:00)> IX 1351: Kozhikode (8:35) to Dubai (11:00)> IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli (11:05) to Singapore (18:00)> IX 1373: Kozhikode (8:30) to Doha (10:30)

> IX 1217: Mumbai (12:15) to Muscat (13:25)