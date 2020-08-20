International flights on August 20: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 3,783 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 18, carrying over 4.99 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,895 were inbound flights carrying 3,47,523 passengers and 1,888 were outbound flights with 1,52,051 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until September 1.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 20:

Air India repatriation schedule for August 20: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0161: Delhi (2.45) to London> AI 0187: Delhi (2.45) to Toronto> AI 0177: Bengaluru (3.50) to London> AI 1997: Mumbai (7.45) to Dammam> AI 1975: Hyderabad (8.05) to Kuwait> AI 1318: Chennai (11.40) to Cebu

> AI 1961: Delhi (14.25) to Kuwait

Air India repatriation schedule for August 20: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1998: Dammam to Trivandrum (16.50)> AI 1962: Kuwait to Delhi (23.45)> AI 1976: Kuwait to Vijayawada (18.45)> AI 0130: London to Mumbai (2.20)> AI 0162: London to Delhi (22.50)

> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (12.15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 20: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1638: Abu Dhabi (11:00) to Chennai (16:35)> IX 1538: Abu Dhabi (14:10) to Thiruvananthapuram (19:50)> IX 1112: Abu Dhabi (17:30) to Amritsar (22:10)> IX 1948: Dubai (11:30) to Hyderabad (17:00)> IX 1196: Dubai (13:05) to Jaipur (17:45)> IX 1612: Dubai (16:15) to Tiruchirappalli (21:55)> IX 1384: Dubai (15:30) to Bengaluru (20:30)> IX 1136: Dubai (11:25) to Delhi (16:25)> IX 1252: Sharjah (12:00) to Mumbai (16:30)> IX 1636: Dubai (10:30) to Vijayawada (16:15)> IX 1536: Sharjah (20:00) to Thiruvananthapuram (01:40(+1))> IX 1714: Muscat (14:15) to Kannur (19:30)> IX 1478: Doha (11:45) to Kochi (18:40)> IX 1681: Singapore (19:00) to Tiruchirappalli (20:45)

> IX 1376: Bahrain (10:00) to Kozhikode (16:50)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 20: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1637: Chennai (7:15) to Abu Dhabi (10:00)> IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram (10:20) to Abu Dhabi (13:10)> IX 1115: Delhi (14:25) to Abu Dhabi (16:30)> IX 1947: Hyderabad (8:00) to Dubai (10:30)> IX 1141: Delhi (10:00) to Dubai (12:05)> IX 1611: Tiruchirappalli (12:40) to Dubai (15:15)> IX 1383: Mangaluru (12:40) to Dubai (14:30)> IX 1135: Delhi (7:00) to Amritsar (8:00)> IX 1251: Mumbai (9:15) to Sharjah (11:00)> IX 1635: Chennai (6:40) to Dubai (9:30)> IX 1535: Thiruvananthapuram (16:20) to Sharjah (19:00)> IX 1713: Kannur (11:00) to Muscat (13:15)> IX 1477: Kochi (9:00) to Doha (10:45)> IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli (11:05) to Singapore (18:00)

> IX 1375: Kozhikode (7:10) to Bahrain (9:00)