International flights on August 19: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 3,738 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 17, carrying over 4.93 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,872 were inbound flights carrying 3,43,864 passengers and 1,866 were outbound flights with 1,50,099 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until September 1.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 19:

Air India repatriation schedule for August 19: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1143: Delhi (3.30) to Vancouver> AI 0131: Mumbai (6.00) to London> AI 1995: Mumbai (7.45) to Dammam> AI 1975: Hyderabad (8.05) to Kuwait

> AI 1967: Bengaluru (13.45) to Kuwait

Air India repatriation schedule for August 19: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1996: Dammam to Kochi (16.50)> AI 1968: Kuwait to Bengaluru (21.55)> AI 1976: Kuwait to Vijayawada (18.45)> AI 0130: London to Mumbai (2.20)

> AI 1144: Vancouver to Delhi (14.45)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 19: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1238: Abu Dhabi (18:20) to Mumbai (23:35)> IX 1452: Abu Dhabi (14:30) to Kochi (20:05)> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi (16:30) to Kozhikode (22:10)> IX 1114: Abu Dhabi (11:30) to Delhi (16:35)> IX 1716: Abu Dhabi (23:30) to Kannur (05:00(+1))> IX 1248: Dubai (11:30) to Mumbai (16:15)> IX 1644: Dubai (12:30) to Chennai (17:55)> IX 1346: Dubai (13:30) to Madurai (19:20)> IX 1384: Dubai (15:30) to Mangaluru (20:30)> IX 1746: Sharjah (10:30) to Kannur (16:05)> IX 1928: Sharjah (14:00) to Hyderabad (19:25)> IX 1136: Dubai (17:30) to Amritsar (22:10)> IX 1681: Singapore (20:05) to Tiruchirappalli (21:50)> IX 1625: Kuala Lumpur (18:35) to Tiruchirappalli (19:50)> IX 1121: Kuala Lumpur (15:45) to Delhi (18:35)> IX 1474: Bahrain (14:00) to Kochi (21:10)

> IX 1574: Bahrain (16:00) to Thiruvananthapuram (23:10)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 19: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1639: Tiruchirappalli (14:45) to Abu Dhabi (17:20)> IX 1419: Kochi (11:10) to Abu Dhabi (13:30)> IX 1363: Kozhikode (13:20) to Abu Dhabi (15:30)> IX 1115: Delhi (7:15) to Jaipur (8:00)> IX 1715: Kannur (20:05) to Abu Dhabi (22:30)> IX 1247: Mumbai (9:00) to Dubai (10:30)> IX 1643: Chennai (8:35) to Dubai (11:30)> IX 1343: Kozhikode (10:05) to Dubai (12:30)> IX 1383: Mangaluru (12:40) to Dubai (14:30)> IX 1745: Kannur (7:05) to Sharjah (9:30)> IX 1927: Hyderabad (10:25) to Sharjah (13:00)> IX 1135: Delhi (14:25) to Dubai (16:30)> IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli (12:10) to Singapore (19:05)> IX 1624: Tiruchirappalli (11:10) to Kuala Lumpur (17:35)> IX 1122: Delhi (7:00) to Kuala Lumpur (14:45)> IX 1473: Kochi (10:45) to Bahrain (13:00)

> IX 1573: Thiruvananthapuram (12:45) to Bahrain (15:00)