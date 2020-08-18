172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|international-flights-on-august-18-here-are-the-flights-operated-by-air-india-under-vande-bharat-mission-5720421.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 07:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

International flights on August 18: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 3,696 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 16, carrying over 4.89 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,851 were inbound flights carrying 3,40,480 passengers and 1,845 were outbound flights with 1,48,873 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until September 1.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 18:

Air India repatriation schedule for August 18: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0161: Delhi (2.45) to London
> AI 0187: Delhi (2.45) to Toronto
> AI 1993: Mumbai (7.45) to Dammam
> AI 1975: Hyderabad (8.05) to Kuwait
> AI 0310: Delhi (8.35) to Hong Kong

> AI 0989: Mumbai (14.20) to Kuwait

Air India repatriation schedule for August 18: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1994: Dammam to Mumbai (16.05)
> AI 1976: Kuwait to Vijayawada (18.45)
> AI 0990: Kuwait to Mumbai (23.35)
> AI 0315: Hong Kong to Delhi (20.50)
> AI 0162: London to Delhi (22.50)

> AI 1984: Kiev to Delhi (00.30)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 18: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1114: Abu Dhabi to Delhi (19.35)
> IX 1538: Abu Dhabi to Thiruvananthapuram (22.10)
> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode (17.30)
> IX 1744: Dubai to Kannur (16.40)
> IX 1434: Dubai to Kochi (19.05)
> IX 1540: Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram (21.10)
> IX 1644: Dubai to Chennai (23.05)
> IX 1614: Sharjah to Tiruchirappalli (20.40)
> IX 1354: Sharjah to Kozhikode (17.40)
> IX 1814: Sharjah to Mangaluru (15.05)
> IX 1118: Muscat to Lucknow (15.45)
> IX 1618: Muscat to Chennai (19.45)
> IX 1483: Singapore to Bengaluru (22.25)
> IX 1276: Singapore to Mumbai (1.50(+1))
> IX 1625: Kuala Lumpur to Tiruchirappalli (19.50)

> IX 1172: Bahrain to Delhi (19.05)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 18: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1115: Lucknow (10:55) to Abu Dhabi
> IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram (12:40) to Abu Dhabi
> IX 1363: Kozhikode (9:00) to Abu Dhabi
> IX 1743: Kannur (8:05) to Dubai
> IX 1435: Kochi (10:10) to Dubai
> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (11:50) to Dubai
> IX 1643: Chennai (13:40) to Dubai
> IX 1251: Mumbai (12:15) to Sharjah
> IX 1351: Kozhikode (8:35) to Sharjah
> IX 1813: Mangaluru (07:00) to Sharjah
> IX 1117: Delhi (8:00) to Muscat
> IX 1617: Chennai (10:55) to Muscat
> IX 1484: Kochi (12:25) to Singapore
> IX 1275: Mumbai (14:00) to Singapore
> IX 1624: Tiruchirappalli (11:10) to Kuala Lumpur

> IX 1171: Delhi (9:45) to Bahrain

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 07:45 am

