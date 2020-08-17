International flights on August 17: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 3,644 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 15, carrying over 4.82 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,825 were inbound flights carrying 3,36,436 passengers and 1,819 were outbound flights with 1,46,052 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until September 1.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 17:

Air India repatriation schedule for August 17: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0131: Mumbai (6.00) to London> AI 1997: Mumbai (7.45) to Dammam> AI 1981: Delhi (8.00) to Yerevan> AI 1975: Hyderabad (8.05) to Kuwait> AI 1961: Delhi (14.25) to Kuwait

> AI 1983: Delhi (18.00) to Kiev

Air India repatriation schedule for August 17: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1998: Dammam to Trivandrum (16.50)> AI 381: Singapore to Delhi (5.15)> AI 1976: Kuwait to Vijayawada (18.45)> AI 1962: Kuwait to Delhi (23.45)> AI 1982: Yerevan to Delhi (18.40)

> AI 0178: London to Bengaluru (3.10)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 17: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1116: Abu Dhabi to Delhi (16.55)> IX 1120: Abu Dhabi to Varanasi (19.35)> IX 1716: Abu Dhabi to Kannur (21.30)> IX 1248: Dubai to Vijayawada (17.10)> IX 1344: Dubai to Kozhikode (20.05)> IX 1948: Dubai to Hyderabad (21.10)> IX 1644: Dubai to Chennai (22.55)> IX 1412: Sharjah to Thiruvananthapuram (19.40)> IX 1414: Dubai to Coimbatore (16.15)> IX 1136: Sharjah to Lucknow (17.15)> IX 1536: Sharjah to Thiruvananthapuram (1.50(+1))> IX 1822: Doha to Kochi (16.55)> IX 1616: Muscat to Tiruchirappalli (20.50)> IX 1350: Muscat to Kozhikode (19.25)

> IX 1687: Singapore to Madurai (20.50)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 17: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1115: Delhi (8.45) to Abu Dhabi> IX 1119: Delhi (10.55) to Abu Dhabi> IX 1756: Kannur (12.30) to Abu Dhabi> IX 1247: Mumbai (9.00) to Dubai> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (10.45) to Dubai> IX 1947: Hyderabad (12.45) to Dubai> IX 1643: Chennai (13.35) to Dubai> IX 1411: Kochi (7.10) to Dubai> IX 1135: Thiruvananthapuram (8.40) to Sharjah> IX 1535: Thiruvananthapuram (16.20) to Sharjah> IX 1821: Mangaluru (7.30) to Doha> IX 1615: Tiruchirappalli (12.00) to Muscat> IX 1337: Kozhikode (11.30) to Muscat

> IX 1688: Chennai (11.05) to Singapore