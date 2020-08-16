International flights on August 16: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 3,599 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 14, carrying over 4.75 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,803 were inbound flights carrying 3.32 lakh passengers and 1,796 were outbound flights with 1.43 lakh fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until September 30.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 16:

Air India repatriation schedule for August 16: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

AI 0161: DELHI 2:45 to LONDON 7:30AI 0187: DELHI 2:45 to TORONTO 7:15AI 1143: DELHI 3:30 to VANCOUVER 7:00AI 1995: MUMBAI 7:45 to DAMMAM 9:00AI 0334: DELHI 9:30 to BANGKOK 15:15AI 1965: CHENNAI 16:35 to KUWAIT 19:25AI 1967: BANGALURU 16:55 to KUWAIT 19:25

AI 0985: MUMBAI 18:30 to MUSCAT 20:00

Air India repatriation schedule for August 16: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

AI 1996: DAMMAM 10:00 to KOCHI 16:50AI 0335: BANGKOK 16:15 to DELHI 19:00AI 0162: LONDON 9:45 to DELHI 22:50AI 1984: KIEV 15:30 to DELHI 0:30AI 1986: MUSCAT 21:00 to GOA 1:20AI 0188: TORONTO 12:15 to DELHI 12:15

AI 1144: VANCOUVER 10:15 to DELHI 14:45

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 16: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

IX 1114: Abu Dhabi 10:00 to Jaipur 14:45IX 1238: Abu Dhabi 12:00 to Mumbai 16:45IX 1938: Abu Dhabi 14:00 to Hyderabad 19:25IX 1638: Abu Dhabi 16:00 to Chennai 21:35IX 1248: Dubai 10:00 to Mumbai 14:30IX 1540: Dubai 13:30 to Thiruvananthapuram 19:10IX 1384: Dubai 15:50 to Mangaluru 20:55IX 1744: Dubai 17:30 to Kannur 22:40IX 1252: Sharjah 14:00 to Mumbai 18:30IX 1136: Sharjah 17:00 to Delhi 22:00IX 1118: Muscat 12:30 to Delhi 17:00IX 1478: Doha 11:45 to Kochi 18:40IX 1376: Bahrain 12:35 to Kozhikode 19:25

IX 1681: Singapore 18:25 to Tiruchirappalli 20:10

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 16: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

IX 1115: Delhi 6:55 to Abu Dhabi 9:00IX 1419: Kochi 8:40 to Abu Dhabi 11:00IX 1937: Hyderabad 10:25 to Abu Dhabi 13:00IX 1637: Chennai 12:15 to Abu Dhabi 15:00IX 1247: Mumbai 7:15 to Dubai 9:00IX 1343: Kozhikode 10:05 to Dubai 12:30IX 1383: Mangaluru 12:40 to Dubai 14:50IX 1743: Kannur 14:05 to Dubai 16:30IX 1251: Mumbai 11:15 to Sharjah 13:00IX 1135: Delhi 13:55 to Sharjah 16:00IX 1117: Delhi 9:50 to Muscat 11:30IX 1477: Kochi 9:00 to Doha 10:45IX 1375: Kozhikode 9:45 to Bahrain 11:35IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli 10:30 to Singapore 17:25