International flights on August 16: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.
International flights: The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.
According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 3,599 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 14, carrying over 4.75 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,803 were inbound flights carrying 3.32 lakh passengers and 1,796 were outbound flights with 1.43 lakh fliers.
The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until September 30.
Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 16:
Air India repatriation schedule for August 16: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)AI 0161: DELHI 2:45 to LONDON 7:30
AI 0187: DELHI 2:45 to TORONTO 7:15
AI 1143: DELHI 3:30 to VANCOUVER 7:00
AI 1995: MUMBAI 7:45 to DAMMAM 9:00
AI 0334: DELHI 9:30 to BANGKOK 15:15
AI 1965: CHENNAI 16:35 to KUWAIT 19:25
AI 1967: BANGALURU 16:55 to KUWAIT 19:25
AI 0985: MUMBAI 18:30 to MUSCAT 20:00
Air India repatriation schedule for August 16: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)AI 1996: DAMMAM 10:00 to KOCHI 16:50
AI 0335: BANGKOK 16:15 to DELHI 19:00
AI 0162: LONDON 9:45 to DELHI 22:50
AI 1984: KIEV 15:30 to DELHI 0:30
AI 1986: MUSCAT 21:00 to GOA 1:20
AI 0188: TORONTO 12:15 to DELHI 12:15
AI 1144: VANCOUVER 10:15 to DELHI 14:45
Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 16: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)IX 1114: Abu Dhabi 10:00 to Jaipur 14:45
IX 1238: Abu Dhabi 12:00 to Mumbai 16:45
IX 1938: Abu Dhabi 14:00 to Hyderabad 19:25
IX 1638: Abu Dhabi 16:00 to Chennai 21:35
IX 1248: Dubai 10:00 to Mumbai 14:30
IX 1540: Dubai 13:30 to Thiruvananthapuram 19:10
IX 1384: Dubai 15:50 to Mangaluru 20:55
IX 1744: Dubai 17:30 to Kannur 22:40
IX 1252: Sharjah 14:00 to Mumbai 18:30
IX 1136: Sharjah 17:00 to Delhi 22:00
IX 1118: Muscat 12:30 to Delhi 17:00
IX 1478: Doha 11:45 to Kochi 18:40
IX 1376: Bahrain 12:35 to Kozhikode 19:25
IX 1681: Singapore 18:25 to Tiruchirappalli 20:10
Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 16: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)IX 1115: Delhi 6:55 to Abu Dhabi 9:00
IX 1419: Kochi 8:40 to Abu Dhabi 11:00
IX 1937: Hyderabad 10:25 to Abu Dhabi 13:00
IX 1637: Chennai 12:15 to Abu Dhabi 15:00
IX 1247: Mumbai 7:15 to Dubai 9:00
IX 1343: Kozhikode 10:05 to Dubai 12:30
IX 1383: Mangaluru 12:40 to Dubai 14:50
IX 1743: Kannur 14:05 to Dubai 16:30
IX 1251: Mumbai 11:15 to Sharjah 13:00
IX 1135: Delhi 13:55 to Sharjah 16:00
IX 1117: Delhi 9:50 to Muscat 11:30
IX 1477: Kochi 9:00 to Doha 10:45
IX 1375: Kozhikode 9:45 to Bahrain 11:35IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli 10:30 to Singapore 17:25