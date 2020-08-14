International flights on August 14: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 3,498 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 12, carrying over 4.61 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,752 were inbound flights carrying 3,23,826 passengers and 1,746 were outbound flights with 1,37,779 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until September 30.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 14:

Air India repatriation schedule for August 14: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0161: Delhi (2.45) to London> AI 1143: Delhi (3.30) to Vancouver> AI 1318: Chennai (7.30) to Cebu> AI 1993: Mumbai (8.15) to Dammam> AI 0314: Delhi (8.35) to Hong Kong> AI 1983: Delhi (10.00) to Kiev

> AI 1989: Delhi (11.50) to Jeddah

Air India repatriation schedule for August 14: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1319: Cebu to Chennai (21.50)> AI 317: Hing Kong to Delhi (20.50)> AI 1994: Dammam to Mumbai (16.35)> AI 1984: Kiev to Delhi (00.30)> AI 0162: London to Delhi (22.50)> AI 0992: Jeddah to Delhi (23.00)

> AI 1144: Vancouver to Delhi (14.45)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 14: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1248: Dubai (11:30) to Mumbai (16:00)> IX 1344: Dubai (13:30) to Kozhikode (19:10)> IX 1434: Dubai (15:30) to Kochi (21:05)> IX 1192: Dubai (17:30) to Delhi (22:40)> IX 1638: Abu Dhabi (16:30) to Tiruchirappalli (22:10)> IX 1816: Abu Dhabi (14:30) to Bengaluru (19:30)> IX 1746: Sharjah (17:00) to Kannur (22:35)> IX 1690: Doha (14:30) to Chennai (21:40)> IX 1244: Doha (10:15) to Hyderabad (17:00)> IX 1681: Singapore (18:05) to Tiruchirappalli (19:50)> IX 1442: Muscat (12:25) to Kochi (17:35)> IX 1138: Salalah (15:10) to Muscat (16:40)> IX 1554: Muscat (16:40) to Thiruvananthapuram (22:00)

> IX 1614: Sharjah (13:00) to Tiruchirappalli (18:40)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 14: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1247: Mumbai (9:00) to Dubai (10:30)> IX 1343: Kozhikode (10:05) to Dubai (12:30)> IX 1435: Kochi (12:10) to Dubai (14:30)> IX 1141: Delhi (12:00) to Lucknow (13:10)> IX 1637: Tiruchirappalli (12:55) to Abu Dhabi (15:30)> IX 1815: Mangaluru (11:40) to Abu Dhabi (13:30)> IX 1745: Kannur (13:35) to Sharjah (16:00)> IX 1689: Chennai (10:20) to Doha (12:30)> IX 1243: Mumbai (8:00) to Doha (9:15)> IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli (10:10) to Singapore (17:05)> IX 1443: Kochi (9:25) to Muscat (11:25)> IX 1137: Delhi (11:50) to Salalah (14:10)> IX 1549: Thiruvananthapuram (13:25) to Muscat (15:40)

> IX 1613: Tiruchirappalli (9:25) to Sharjah (12:00)