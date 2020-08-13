172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|international-flights-on-august-13-here-are-the-flights-operated-by-air-india-under-vande-bharat-mission-5693561.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 07:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

International flights on August 13: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
International flights: The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 3,452 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 11, carrying over 4.55 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,729 were inbound flights carrying 3,19,625 passengers and 1,723 were outbound flights with 1,35,482 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until September 30.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 13:

Air India repatriation schedule for August 13: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0161: Delhi (2.45) to London
> AI 0187: Delhi (2.45) to Toronto
> AI 1979: Mumbai (7.30) to Doha
> AI 1231: Delhi (9.00) to Dhaka
> AI 1903: Hyderabad (10.55) to Riyadh

> AI 0991: Delhi (18.50) to Jeddah

Air India repatriation schedule for August 13: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1980: Doha to Ahmedabad (15.20)
> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (12.15)
> AI 1904: Riyadh to Hyderabad (21.40)
> AI 1232: Dhaka to Delhi (15.15)
> AI 0162: London to Delhi (22.50)

> AI 1988: Jeddah to Delhi (6.05)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 13: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1248: Dubai (11:30) to Mumbai (16:00)
> IX 1384: Dubai (15:30) to Bengaluru (20:30)
> IX 1196: Dubai (13:05) to Jaipur (17:45)
> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi (12:10) to Madurai (17:55)
> IX 1112: Abu Dhabi (17:20) to Amritsar (22:00)
> IX 1614: Sharjah (14:00) to Tiruchirappalli (19:40)
> IX 1538: Abu Dhabi (15:20) to Thiruvananthapuram (21:20)
> IX 1636: Sharjah (17:00) to Chennai (22:35)
> IX 1218: Muscat (11:50) to Vijayawada (17:05)
> IX 1576: Doha (14:00) to Thiruvananthapuram (20:55)
> IX 1376: Bahrain (12:35) to Kozhikode (19:25)
> IX 1987: Singapore (17:10) to Vijayawada (19:05)
> IX 1121: Kuala Lumpur (15:45) to Delhi (18:35)
> IX 1612: Dubai (16:50) to Tiruchirappalli (22:30)

> IX 1638: Abu Dhabi (15:00) to Chennai (20:35)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 13: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1247: Mumbai (9:00) to Dubai (10:30)
> IX 1383: Mangaluru (12:40) to Dubai (14:30)
> IX 1141: Delhi (10:00) to Dubai (12:05)
> IX 1363: Kozhikode (9:00) to Abu Dhabi (11:10)
> IX 1115: Delhi (14:05) to Abu Dhabi (16:20)
> IX 1613: Tiruchirappalli (10:25) to Sharjah (13:00)
> IX 1419: Kochi (12:00) to Abu Dhabi (14:20)
> IX 1635: Chennai (13:10) to Sharjah (16:00)
> IX 1217: Mumbai (9:45) to Muscat (10:50)
> IX 1575: Thiruvananthapuram (11:00) to Doha (13:00)
> IX 1375: Kozhikode (9:45) to Bahrain (11:35)
> IX 1988: Hyderabad (9:15) to Singapore (16:10)
> IX 1122: Delhi (7:00) to Kuala Lumpur (14:45)
> IX 1611: Tiruchirappalli (13:15) to Dubai (15:50)

> IX 1637: Chennai (11:15) to Abu Dhabi (14:00)

First Published on Aug 13, 2020 07:45 am

