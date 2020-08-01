App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2020 08:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

International flights on August 1: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,923 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 30, carrying over 3.86 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,461 were inbound flights carrying 2,71,910 passengers and 1,462 were outbound flights with 1,14,816 fliers.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic

Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for August 1:

Air India repatriation schedule for August 1: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1312: Hyderabad (7.30) to Manila

> AI 1318: Chennai (7.30) to Cebu

Air India repatriation schedule for August 1: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1313: Manila to Hyderabad (20.50)

> AI 1319: Cebu to Chennai (21.50)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 1: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1944: Dubai (11:30) to Hyderabad (16:45)
> IX 1192: Dubai (17:30) to Amritsar (22:10)
> IX 1744: Dubai (15:30) to Kannur (20:40)
> IX 1434: Dubai (18:30) to Kochi (00:05(+1))
> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi (12:10) to Kozhikode (17:50)
> IX 1114: Abu Dhabi (14:10) to Lucknow (19:35)
> IX 1814: Sharjah (14:00) to Bengaluru (19:10)
> IX 1252: Sharjah (17:00) to Mumbai (21:30)

> IX 1374: Doha (11:30) to Kozhikode (18:15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 1: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1943: Kochi (8:10) to Dubai (10:30)
> IX 1141: Delhi (14:25) to Dubai (16:30)
> IX 1743: Kannur (12:05) to Dubai (14:30)
> IX 1435: Kochi (15:10) to Dubai (17:30)
> IX 1363: Kozhikode (9:00) to Abu Dhabi (11:10)
> IX 1115: Delhi (10:55) to Abu Dhabi (13:10)
> IX 1813: Mangaluru (11:05) to Sharjah (13:00)
> IX 1251: Mumbai (14:15) to Sharjah (16:00)

> IX 1373: Kozhikode (8:30) to Doha (10:30)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Aug 1, 2020 08:39 am

tags #Air India #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #World News

