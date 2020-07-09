App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

International flights | India-UAE repatriation services to begin from July 12

Chartered flights operated by UAE carriers will bring stranded Indian citizens back to their homeland. The same flights will be allowed to carry ICA approved UAE residents back to their country (return from India to UAE).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image

The civil aviation authorities of India and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have decided to operate repatriation flights to and from India starting July 12. The arrangement will be in place for 15 days, that is, until July 26, following which it will be reviewed, and changes may be introduced.

These repatriation flights will facilitate the return of expats and tourists stranded in both countries due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As per the discussion, chartered flights operated by UAE carriers will bring stranded Indian citizens back to their homeland. The same flights will be allowed to carry ICA approved UAE residents back to their country (return from India to UAE).

Meanwhile, Indian carriers operating repatriation flights from UAE will be allowed to carry ICA-approved UAE residents back to their country while flying from India to UAE. During the onward journey from India to UAE, only passengers travelling to UAE will be allowed onboard.

First Published on Jul 9, 2020 05:07 pm

tags #International flights #Repatriation flights #United Arab Emirates

