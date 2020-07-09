International Flights: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the international flights under ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights. According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 1,894 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 6, carrying over 2.49 lakh passengers. Of these, 946 were inbound flights carrying 1,79,882 passengers and 948 were outbound flights with 69,931 fliers.

Here is the repatriation flight schedule for July 9:

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 8: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 0187 DELHI 1:00 TORONTO 6:45> AI 1103 DELHI 1:15 WASHINGTON DC 7:05> AI 0127 DELHI 2:20 CHICAGO 7:25> AI 0101 DELHI 3:10 NEW YORK 9:00> AI 0173 DELHI 3:30 SAN FRANCISCO 7:00> AI 1937 MUMBAI 7:05 DAMMAM 8:20> AI 1919 DELHI 7:30 BISHKEK 11:35> AI 1927 DELHI 11:00 KIEV 15:30> AI 0111 DELHI 14:00 LONDON 19:00

> AI 0129 MUMBAI 14:00 LONDON 19:00

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 8: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0112 DELHI 12:20 BENGALURU 15:05> AI 0126 CHICAGO 12:00 DELHI 13:05> AI 1920 BISHKEK 12:35 DELHI 15:25> AI 1920 DELHI 16:25 KOCHI 19:25> AI 1938 DAMMAM 10:20 TRIVANDRUM 17:10> AI 1104 WASHINGTON 11:15 DELHI 11:00> AI 1928 KIEV 16:30 DELHI 1:30> AI 0128 LONDON 20:45 MUMBAI 10:05> AI 0102 NEW YORK 12:30 DELHI 12:00

> AI 0112 LONDON 21:30 DELHI 10:50

> IX 1274: Bahrain (16:35) to Hyderabad (23:30)> IX 1716: Abu Dhabi (18:35) to Kannur (00:05(+1))> IX 1442: Muscat (12:15) to Kochi (17:25)> IX 1434: Dubai (16:20) to Kochi (21:55)> IX 1344: Dubai (12:10) to Kozhikode (17:40)> IX 1540: Dubai (13:55) to Thiruvananthapuram (19:35)> IX 1114: Abu Dhabi (11:25) to Lucknow (16:50)> IX 1118: Muscat (13:00) to Delhi (17:30)>IX 1814: Sharjah (14:00) to Mangaluru (19:35)

> IX 1618: Muscat (15:30) to Chennai (20:50)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 8: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1273: Mumbai (14:15) to Bahrain (15:35)> IX 1715: Kannur (15:05) to Abu Dhabi (17:35)> IX 1443: Kochi (09:00) to Muscat (11:15)> IX 1435: Kochi (12:40) to Dubai (15:20)> IX 1343: Kozhikode (08:45) to Dubai (11:10)> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (10:15) to Dubai (12:55)> IX 1115: Delhi (08:00) to Abu Dhabi (10:25)> IX 1117: Delhi (10:20) to Muscat (12:00)> IX 1813: Mangaluru (10:30) to Sharjah (13:00)

> IX 1617: Chennai (12:00) to Muscat (14:30)