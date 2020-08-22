172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|international-flights-air-bubble-passengers-wont-have-to-register-with-indian-missions-5743221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 11:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

International flights | 'Air bubble' passengers won't have to register with Indian missions

People planning to return to India on Vande Bharat flights are required to register themselves with the Indian Missions in the respective countries they are travelling from. However, they would not have to register if they are taking flights operating under the air transport bubbles arrangement.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image (Reuters)
Representative Image (Reuters)

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification on August 22 on air travel amid the coronavirus pandemic stating that international passengers from nations that have entered into 'air transport bubble' agreement with India will not have to register with Indian missions in the respective countries.

As per the MHA guidelines, people planning to return to India on Vande Bharat flights are required to register themselves with the Indian Missions in the respective countries they are travelling from. However, they would not have to register if they are taking flights operating under the air transport bubbles arrangements, reported NDTV.

India has air transport bubble agreements with more than six countries at the moment, which are the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Maldives, the United Arab Emirates, and Germany. Negotiations are on with 13 other countries to enter into the same agreement, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said.

Air transport bubbles are temporary arrangements that two nations are entering into if they are looking at restarting commercial passenger flights at a time when regular international flights stand cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic situation.

The MHA announcement comes after a threat from the US against India’s 'unfair and discriminatory practices' for allowing international passengers to only take flights operated under the Vande Bharat Mission.
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 11:18 pm

tags #Air transport bubble #coronavirus #International flights #Vande Bharat Misison

