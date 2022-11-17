 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
International conference on curbing terror funding from November 18

PTI
Nov 17, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

The 3rd 'No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference on Counter Terrorism Financing' is being hosted by the Ministry of Home Affairs and is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others.

Representative image: (Source: AP)

A two-day international ministerial conference on how to deal with terror financing, including legitimate and illegitimate funding routes, will begin here on Friday and it will be attended by representatives of 75 countries and international bodies, an official said.

It will discuss diverse subjects like global trends in terrorism and terrorist financing, use of formal and informal channels of funds for terrorism, including use of 'Hawala' or 'Hundi' networks, emerging technologies and terrorist financing and international cooperation to address challenges in combating terrorist financing.

The participating nations will also deliberate on how to effectively enforce the standards mandated by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and UN listings on terror group and terrorists, a home ministry official said.

The home ministry last week had said that the hosting of this conference shows the importance being given by the Modi government to the issue of international terrorism as well as its zero tolerance policy against this menace and having discussions on this issue in the international community.

Shah is expected to convey India's determination in its fight against terrorism as well as its support systems for achieving success against it.