Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Internal party assessment finds West Bengal youth moving away from CPI(M): Report

The report is crucial as West Bengal is slated to witness assembly elections in 2021.

Moneycontrol News

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) continues to lose the support of the young people in West Bengal, revealed an internal assessment from the party.

As per an internal communication of the CPI(M), the share of young people, aged between 18 and 3, among party members is steadily diminishing, reported The Wire.

The report is crucial as West Bengal is slated to witness assembly elections in less than a year as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s second term is to be ended on May 27, 2021.

According to the report, ‘Party letter no 4’ of the Bengal CPI(M), which is meant only for members of the party, has expressed concerns over the party’s membership status.

After the recently-concluded renewal of the party’s membership, it has been seen that the number of members in the party has dropped from 1,68,042 in 2019 to 1,60,485, said the report.

Before 2011, the party had more than three lakh members, which reduced to 2.56 lakh in 2015 and 1.96 lakh in 2018.

However, what is more concerning is the diminished number of members under the age of 31, the report stated.

As per the report, the share of young members stood at only at 7.68 percent, down from 9.09 percent in 2019, the report stated.

The decline has been observed despite the party’s decision in 2015 to focus on increasing the share of young members, said the report.

Once being synonymous to West Bengal politics, the CPI(M) lost state power to Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) nine years ago and later lost the role of principal opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Now, the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal are expected to be a highly polarised battle between the TMC and the BJP, said the report.

Meanwhile, the Left Front has been hoping against hope to tie up with the Congress and pitch the alliance as a third alternative to the state’s two principal forces, it said.
