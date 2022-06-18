English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Internal market in a good position: Sanjeev Sanyal

    Speaking at the Bharat Chamber of Commerce here, Sanyal said that there has been an unprecedented crisis during the two-year-long pandemic and the Indian economy has emerged stronger after that.

    PTI
    June 18, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST

    Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the economic advisory council to the prime minister Saturday said that the country’s internal market is in a good position and its macroeconomic stability is in a comfortable zone despite the ravage by the pandemic.


    Speaking at the Bharat Chamber of Commerce here, Sanyal said that there has been an unprecedented crisis during the two-year-long pandemic and the Indian economy has emerged stronger after that.


    Speaking at the Bharat Chamber of Commerce here, Sanyal said that there has been an unprecedented crisis during the two-year-long pandemic and the Indian economy has emerged stronger after that.


    ”The world has never been in equilibrium”, he said indicating that dynamics keep changing. Sanyal said, ”The policies adopted during the last two years has made the Indian economy emerge stronger. The internal market is in a good position, banking system is much better now compared to the crisis before. The macroeconomic stability is in a comfortable zone”.


    The economist said that the supply side, which went into complete disarray, has improved now and the benefit of getting resources after the introduction of GST has now began to kick in.

    Close

    Related stories


    According to him, India is sitting on huge foreign exchange reserves which can be used when the country needed to. ”We need to deal with an uncertain future. The uncertainty is so much it has becomes difficult to frame policies at times”. Sanyal said ”Earlier it was a Newtonian (mechanistic) world … Equilibrium was a term not related to any economic connotation.”.

    He said India had rightly moved to a market-based economy in 1991 with aspirations to access some optimal equilibrium. ”But there is no such equilibrium in economies.” Asked about the country’s needs in the next 25 years, Sanyal said the first priority would be to enforce contract for delivering justice and no legal jugglery should be allowed to interfere. There is need for reforms in administration as well, he added.

    PTI
    Tags: #Economic Advisory Council #foreign exchange reserves #reforms #Sanjeev Sanyal
    first published: Jun 18, 2022 05:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.