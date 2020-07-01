Interest rates on small savings schemes like PPF, SCSS left unchanged

The government has decided to keep unchanged interest rates on small savings schemes like the Public Provident Fund (PPF) for the July-September quarter. The Department of Posts, in a circular dated July 1, said PPF will continue to earn 7.10 percent interest.

The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) will continue to earn 7.40 percent and post office time deposits will fetch between 5.5 percent and 6.7 percent. The interest rates will be applicable from July 1 to September 30.

Kisan Vikas Patra will offer 6.9 percent interest and will mature in 124 months. Among the small savings schemes, Sukanya Samriddhi Account will fetch the highest interest rate at 7.6 percent.

In the April-June quarter, the government had slashed rates of small savings schemes by 70-140 bps (100 bps = 1 percent). And if the government had cut rates for Q2, then PPF would have fetched returns below the 7 percent mark, which would have been a 46-year low.

The move assumes significance as banks have been sharply cutting interest rates. India's largest public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) on May 27 cut fixed deposit interest rate by 40 basis points across all tenors.

Since 2016, the government has been revising interest rates on small savings schemes on a quarterly basis. Prior to that, interest rates were revised once a year.