Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 09:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Inter-State Council reconstituted with PM Modi as chairman

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Inter-State Council, which is mandated to investigate and advise on disputes between states, has been reconstituted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its chairman and six Union ministers and all chief ministers as members.

According to a notification, the Union ministers who will be members of the reconstituted council are Amit Shah (Home), Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance), Rajnath Singh (Defence), Narendra Singh Tomar (Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj).

Other members are: Thaawar Chand Gehlot (Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment) and Hardeep Singh Puri (Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry).

Chief ministers of all states and Union territories having legislative assemblies and administrators of the Union territories not having a legislative assembly will also be members of the council.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 09:18 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

