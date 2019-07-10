Intensity of showers increases over Mumbai region: IMD

The cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat and more moisture coming in from westerly winds has increased intensity of showers over Mumbai region, an IMD official said July 10.

The cyclonic circulation was formed over South Gujarat, which is very close to Mumbai as well, he added.

"Intensity of rains is increased because of more moisture coming in from westerly winds. The situation is likely to remain same in next 24 hours," the official said.

Suburban areas in Mumbai are likely to receive more precipitation, he added.