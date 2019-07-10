App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Intensity of showers increases over Mumbai region: IMD

The cyclonic circulation was formed over South Gujarat, which is very close to Mumbai as well, he added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat and more moisture coming in from westerly winds has increased intensity of showers over Mumbai region, an IMD official said July 10.

The cyclonic circulation was formed over South Gujarat, which is very close to Mumbai as well, he added.

"Intensity of rains is increased because of more moisture coming in from westerly winds. The situation is likely to remain same in next 24 hours," the official said.

Close
Suburban areas in Mumbai are likely to receive more precipitation, he added.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 07:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Meteorological Department #monsoon #mumbai

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.