you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 10:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

'Intense heavy rainfall' likely in Mumbai on Saturday, Sunday

K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai, tweeted, "With the development of low pressure area over Bay, this Saturday night and Sunday, Mumbai is very likely to get intense heavy rainfalls."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

After two days of moderate showers, the met department on Friday forecast "intense heavy rainfall" in Mumbai on late Saturday and Sunday.

"Warnings are issued (for areas) including West coast," he said.

The IMD's Santacruz weather station in suburbs recorded 43.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ended 8.30 am on Friday, according to its website.

During the same period, the department's weather station at Colaba in South Mumbai recorded 21.2 mm rainfall.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 10:45 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Weather

