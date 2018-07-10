App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Intelligence agencies in Kashmir may probe social media groups to tackle terror

There are over 500 WhatsApp groups in Kashmir that are used as tools for radicalization.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Intelligence units in Kashmir have begun looking into social media groups that are being used as tools for radicalization, according to a Mint report.

"There are more than 500 active WhatsApp groups in the Valley and these are key instruments of radicalization. We have now identified some of these groups and have stealthily broken into them and have started tracking whenever any incriminating message is sent. We have made a slow, but steady start at slowing down radicalization," a senior intelligence official told the newspaper.

Commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad use WhatsApp to get their message across to the youth, the official said.

Smaller mosques in some districts reportedly tend to record clips and circulate them on WhatsApp. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Intelligence officials were quoted as saying that tracking the administrators of these groups is often difficult because they operate from from Rawalpindi in Pakistan.

The officials have reportedly written to social media companies about curbing such messages.

"Anyone can generate content propagating hate and violence. We have now taken active steps to write to all social media companies, primarily WhatsApp, to ensure that they take note of the keywords that we give them when these messages are generated and then a back-end intervention will stop the message from reaching its recipients," a home ministry official was quoted as saying.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 01:31 pm

