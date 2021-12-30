MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Intel inputs about terror threat on New Year eve keeps Mumbai cops on toes, weekly offs of staff cancelled

Besides the city police, the Government Railway Police (GRP) have also stepped up security at prominent railway stations considering the threat and anti sabotage measures have been taken.

PTI
December 30, 2021 / 10:53 PM IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station.

Amid intelligence inputs about a possible terror threat in Mumbai on the eve of the New Year, the city police have beefed up security at railway stations and other public places, and also cancelled the weekly offs of its personnel so that the entire strength remains available, officials said on Thursday.

"In order to maintain law and order situation, police are on alert and keeping a strict vigil across the city on December 31. Considering the possibility of people's gathering at prominent places like the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, a large number of personnel will be deployed in the city on the eve of the New Year," a police official said.

ALSO READ: These states have imposed curbs on New Year celebrations, check details

As there were some inputs about a possible terror threat during the New Year celebrations and as railway stations are soft targets, the security of prominent stations has also been increased, another official said. In the wake of emergence of the new 'Omicron' variant of COVID-19, the Mumbai Police have prohibited New Year celebrations and gatherings in any closed or open space, including hotels and restaurants. The orders were issued on Wednesday under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 by Deputy Commissioner of Police (operations) S Chaitanya.

"Mumbai police have prohibited all the new year gatherings and parties in closed and open places, there is a possibility that people can gather in the groups not more than four persons," the official said. Besides the city police, the Government Railway Police (GRP) have also stepped up security at prominent railway stations considering the threat and anti sabotage measures have been taken, he added.

Related stories

In a tweet, Quaiser Khalid, Commissioner GRP Mumbai said, "In view of the covid 19 situation we advise people to adhere to government directions on the issue." "We @grpmumbai have deployed large manpower for checking, frisking & anti-sabotage measures at important Rly Stn. We will enforce laws firmly. We request people's cooperation, " Khalid added in a tweet.
PTI
Tags: #mumbai #Mumbai police #New Year celebrations #New Year Eve
first published: Dec 30, 2021 10:52 pm

