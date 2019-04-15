App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Integrated emergency helpline: Most callers dialing 112 to seek police or medical help

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
On February 19 earlier this year, the country’s first national emergency number 112, similar to 911 of the US, was launched but despite this being one number for all emergencies, people are using this mostly for police or medical help.

While we have always had separate emergency numbers for police (100), fire department (101), health (108), and women (1090), the latest one was meant to offer integrated service for all sorts of distress calls.

Most of the calls received on the helpline so far were either to seek medical help or call for the police and fire department.

Initial assessment of the service that was rolled out in 16 states and union territories, revealed that the rescue teams managed to reach out to every person in distress within five to seven minutes of receiving their call.

The integrated service launched by Home Minister Rajnath Singh was developed by experts from Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) at Thiruvananthapuram.

To address distress calls, the operators gauge information shared by the respective state governments, including data of their medical, police, ambulance, and disaster management departments.

As per a report by The Indian Express, each state has a centralised monitoring and caller reception team, which operates from its capital. After receiving a distress call, the team first finds out the location of the caller; it then looks for the nearest source that can come for help.

Kalai Selvan A, Associate Director, Broadcast and Communications group, C-DAC, said in the report: “So far, rescue teams have managed to trace the distress caller within five to seven minutes. The response time is slightly longer in rural areas as it is challenging to zero in on specific locations.”

To avail the service provided, one can either download the mobile-based application or opt for the SMS or email service; an online portal is also available. Users of certain phone models can additionally dial ‘8’ from their handsets’ physical keypad thrice, while smartphone users can press the power button thrice to reach out to the operators.

States such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Chattisgarh, to name a few, did not sign up for this service since they either have their own emergency services in place or haven’t introduced 112 yet.

Talking about increased efficiency, the C-DAC team said it requires the ground support system to be enhanced. “We need more vehicles, ambulances and other mobile facilities on the ground so that our teams can dispatch information and direct rescue teams quicker,” said Selvan.

As of now, 500 people are working at the centres that have been set up. Delhi has the highest numbers of workers at 120, followed by Punjab with 50, and Kerala with 45.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 12:13 pm

