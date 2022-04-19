Insurance scheme for COVID-19 health workers gets 180-day extension

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), or the insurance scheme for healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, has been extended for 180 days more from April 19.

The six-month extension is planned to “continue to provide the safety net to the dependents of health workers who are deputed to take care of COVID-19 patients”, said a statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

PMGKP was launched on March 30, 2020 to provide a comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh to the 22.12 lakh healthcare providers in India. These include community and private healthcare workers who may have been in direct contact with COVID-19 patients and their care, and may be at risk of being impacted by this.

Also covered under PMGKP are private hospital staff, those retired, retired volunteers, local urban bodies, contract or daily wage earners, ad-hoc or outsourced staff requisitioned by states or central hospitals, autonomous hospitals of central or states or UTs, AIIMS, and Institute of National Importance (INI), hospitals of central ministries specifically drafted for COVID-19 patients due to the unprecedented situation.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

Since the launch of the scheme, 1,905 claims of health workers who died while being deployed in COVID-19-related duties have been settled.