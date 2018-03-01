Insurance repositories still to take off in big way

With insurance regulations not mandating companies to issue policies only in demat format, insurance repositories have failed to take off in a big way in the country.

Touted as the first such reform globally, a repository aims to enable customers to have paperless policies. Just like in the case of shares traded on equity markets, a demat repository account holds all insurance policies of customers in a digitised format.

Each individual, once registered for e-insurance, has a unique electronic insurance account that holds all their policies.

Started as a pilot project by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in 2014 wherein life insurers were asked to convert at least 1,000 of the existing individual policies into electronic form, response for the facility has been muted.

The country's largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has also not joined this system and has its own internal e-services portal.

Although official data is still not available, less than 2 percent of the entire industry's 30 million plus policies have been digitized. On one hand it is still not mandatory, while on the other insurers are bearing the cost for digitising the policies.

"Repositories charge about Rs 30-40 for digitising a policy over and above the annual maintenance charges. This goes from our pockets as the service is free for customers," said a senior insurance official.

Further, fearing non-payment of claims, policyholders too have sought to have both physical and demat policies. The head of operations at a mid-size private insurer said that it does not make business sense to have both physical and digital policies since it means them incurring double the costs.

According to regulatory estimates, demat policies would have enabled insurers to save huge costs for maintaining physical policies. About Rs 150-200 per policy is spent by insurance companies annually in maintaining policies in physical form. If all the policies are digitized, they could help the industry save about Rs 100 crore a year.

The objective of creating an insurance repository was to provide policyholders the facility to keep insurance policies in electronic form and to undertake changes, modifications and revisions in the insurance policy with speed and accuracy. Here, the idea was to provide basic services free of cost and other policy-serving related ones at a premium.

When an insurer issues and maintains ‘e-insurance policies’, it has to mandatorily do so by utilising the services of an insurance repository. All such insurance policies in an electronic form will be treated as valid insurance contracts.

In segments like motor insurance, IRDAI has said that all policies will have to be issued in electronic format. For other policies, insurers have been asked to give an option to individuals in the proposal form to have a policy in the digital format. While motor third party insurance being mandatory, not all states have been receptive in accepting e-policies due to potential fraud risks. This has also led to lower uptick.