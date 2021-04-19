Insurance cover for healthcare workers lapses amid COVID-19 2nd wave

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said it was in talks with the New India Assurance for a new arrangement.

The Central government's insurance scheme for healthcare workers lapsed on March 24 while the second wave of COVID-19 cases continues unabated throughout the country. The government is in talks with a new insurance company to provide a new dispensation to cover 'corona warriors'.

Under the scheme, announced in March 2020, healthcare workers were offered an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh. This provided a safety net for the families of healthcare workers who died while on COVID-19 duty.

On April 18, The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said it was in talks with the New India Assurance for a new arrangement.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

"The claims under PMGKP will be settled by the Insurance Company till 24th of April 2021. Thereafter a new dispensation will be provided to cover the Corona Warriors, for which the Ministry is in talks with the Insurance Company (New India Assurance)," the health ministry tweeted

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

287 claims have been paid by the insurance company so far, the health ministry said.

Media reports cited a circular sent by Rajesh Bhushan, the secretary of the health ministry's National Health Mission, to chief secretaries of all states and union territories. The letter said the scheme lapsed on March 24, 2021.

The Ministry of Finance had announced the insurance scheme on March 26, 2020, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

"Safai karamcharis, ward-boys, nurses, ASHA workers, paramedics, technicians, doctors and specialists and other health workers would be covered by a Special insurance Scheme. Any health professional, who while treating COVID-19 patients, meet with some accident, then he/she would be compensated with an amount of Rs 50 lakh under the scheme," the ministry said.