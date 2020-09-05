Instructed hospitals to pre-audit bills before giving them to patient: Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on September 5 has instructed hospitals to pre-audit bills before being handed to the patient, and that death audits must be done to determine the reason behind a patient's death.

"I have specifically instructed hospitals, that pre-audit of hospital bills must be done. Every bill must be audited by an auditor before it is given to the patient. Death audit must be done to find out the reason behind a patient's death," Tope said.

"Under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule scheme, if somebody is charged more than the designated amount then the person responsible will be punished with either a fine of an amount of five times of the fees charged or any other way," he added.

Maharashtra on September 4 recorded its highest single-day rise of 19,218 coronavirus positive cases, pushing the state's overall tally to 8,63,062.

As the virus claimed 378 lives, 38 of them in Pune city, the death toll mounted to 25,964.