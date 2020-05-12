App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Instances of cloned ATM cards in Delhi; affected customers to get refund: SBI

State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday said instances of use of cloned ATM cards have been reported from the national capital and refund will be processed for the affected customers

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday said instances of use of cloned ATM cards have been reported from the national capital and refund will be processed for the affected customers. All suspicious transactions should be reported to the home branch, the lender said.

"Cases of using cloned #ATMCards have been reported in Delhi. There appears to be a possible compromise at an ATM of another bank. Affected SBI customers are being helped & refunds will be processed as per the procedure," it said in a tweet.

As a caution and safety measure for customers, SBI has also advised the account holders to change the ATM PIN at regular intervals, cover ATM/POS keypad while entering the PIN, memorize the security transaction number rather than writing it down on the card or anywhere else.

SBI has also urged customers to avoid using birthdays and anniversary dates as PIN and to ensure that their mobile numbers linked to the account are updated so that they do not miss the transaction related SMS.

Among others, it has also asked customers not to share their PIN with anybody, not to allow anyone inside the ATM while taking out money as well as not to respond to any e-mail, SMS etc asking for their confidential data.

First Published on May 12, 2020 02:20 pm

tags #Delhi #India #SBI

