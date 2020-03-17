Installed rooftop solar capacity in India at 1,922 MW: R K Singh

The country's rooftop solar energy capacity stands at 1,922 mega watt (MW) and so far over Rs 1,874 crore has been released as central financial assistance towards installation of capacities in the sector, Parliament was informed on March 17.

Till March 13, 2020, rooftop solar power plants of an aggregate capacity of 1,922MW have been installed in the country, of which 346MW have been installed in the residential sector, Minister of New and Renewable Energy R K Singh said in the Rajya Sabha, citing ministry data.

He further said "so far as on 12.03.2020, an amount of approximately Rs 1874.39 crore has been released to various implementing agencies, i.e; state nodal agencies, Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) Limited, power distributing companies (DISCOMs), PSUs (public sector undertakings), government departments etc. under the rooftop solar programme as central financial assistance (CFA)/incentives inclusive of CFA towards residential sector."

To increase installation of residential solar rooftop systems, he said government is taking various measures, including incentives for the DISCOMs for achievement of additional capacity, assisting states in development of online portal and aggregation of demand related to rooftop solar projects.

The government is also providing CFA of 20 percent of benchmark cost or tender cost, whichever is lower, for group housing societies/resident welfare associations for supply of power for common facilities under the phase II of Grid Connected Rooftop (GCRT) solar programme, he said, adding there is a toll free number -- 18001803333 -- for creating awareness among public about the programme.