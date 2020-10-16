172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|instagram-friend-pushes-woman-into-well-she-survives-3-days-sans-food-or-water-5972491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Instagram friend pushes woman into well, she survives 3 days sans food or water

The incident took place in Devanahalli area of Bengaluru Rural district when the victim, a resident of Kolar district, had gone to meet the Instagram friend for the first time.

Moneycontrol News

A 22-year-old woman from Karnataka was pushed into a 60-ft-deep well by her “Instagram friend” Adarsha last week. The woman had to spend three days inside the well without food and a fractured hand until the fire department rescued her on October 13.

The incident took place in the Devanahalli area of Bengaluru Rural district when the victim, a resident of Kolar district, had gone to meet the Instagram friend for the first time, Bangalore Mirror reported. After the two met, Adarsha accompanied the victim to a nearby farm and pushed her into a deep, dry well. The man reportedly wanted to marry the victim but was turned down, following which he pushed the woman into the well.

The woman is currently being treated at a hospital for the injuries she sustained. The police have detained her “friend” whom she referred to as Adi. The Vijayapura Police Inspector has informed that an attempt to murder case has been registered against him.

The inspector added: “We are looking into the matter. A case has been registered. The victim and the accused knew each other through social media and had met for the first time when the offense occurred.”
First Published on Oct 16, 2020 05:27 pm

tags #Bengaluru #Crime #India #Instagram friend #social media

