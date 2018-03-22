App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 22, 2018 06:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Insolvency law panel likely to finalise report this month

In January, the IBC was amended to prevent unscrupulous persons from misusing the law.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A high-level panel looking into various aspects of the insolvency law is expected to finalise its report this month wherein recommendations for "targeted amendments" will be made to the government, a senior official said.

A rising number of cases involving stressed assets are being taken up for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which came into force in December 2016.

The 14-member panel has the mandate to identify and suggest ways to address issues faced in the implementation of this law.

The Insolvency Law Committee has circulated the draft of its report to the members and the final report is likely to be finalised this month, the official said on the condition of anonymity.

related news

After considering the panel's recommendations, the Corporate Affairs Ministry will prepare the draft Bill for proposed amendments to the IBC. This would be the second time that the IBC would be amended.

The basic structure of the IBC will not be disturbed and "targeted amendments" will be carried out. It would also address all "unintended consequences" with respect to implementation of this law, the official said. Without elaborating on the proposed changes, the official said there would be "something for home buyers also".

There have been concerns about incomplete real estate projects and consequent hardships faced by home buyers. Some realty firms are also facing insolvency proceedings. Against this backdrop, there are also suggestions from certain quarters on having provisions in the IBC to provide relief to home buyers.

In January, the IBC was amended to prevent unscrupulous persons from misusing the law. Wilful defaulters and those whose accounts have been classified as non-performing assets, among others, are barred from bidding for stressed assets under the IBC.

The committee, headed by Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas, would identify issues that might "impact the efficiency of the corporate insolvency resolution and liquidation framework" as well as make recommendations to address them.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Bargain buys? More than 50 stocks may see doubling of EPS of over 100% in FY19

Bargain buys? More than 50 stocks may see doubling of EPS of over 100% in FY19

Sun Pharma gains 3% on USFDA approval for psoriasis drug Ilumya

Sun Pharma gains 3% on USFDA approval for psoriasis drug Ilumya

ICICI Securities IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

ICICI Securities IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC