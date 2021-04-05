INS Viraat is private property, SC observes, while hearing case against dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier

INS Viraat was originally commissioned by the British Navy in 1959.

Decommissioned Indian aircraft carrier INS Viraat is now a private property, the Supreme Court observed on April 5, while hearing a plea filed by Envitech Marine Consultants Private Limited to convert the warship into a museum, reported NDTV.

Envitech Marine Consultants Private Limited has sought a stay on the dismantling of INS Viraat, stating they want to convert it into a maritime museum.

Chief Justice Sharad A Bobde said: “The ship is now private property and 40 percent of it has been already dismantled. It cannot be given the status of an aircraft carrier now.”

The court had put a stay on dismantling of INS Viraat, which retired from service in 2017, after it was informed that a private firm wants to preserve the massive ship.

It has now asked the Mumbai-based firm to focus on the supervision report and confirm if almost half of the warship has already been dismantled.

Shree Ram Group of Industries, which had purchased INS Viraat at an open auction, has claimed that the ship is no longer sea-worthy and almost 40 percent of it has already been dismantled to be sold for scrap. They have further claimed that an amount of Rs 1.6 crore per month goes towards the upkeep of the warship.

Earlier, when Bombay High Court was hearing the case, it had asked the Centre to decide if it will entertain Envitech Marine Consultants’ request to turn the decommissioned aircraft carrier into a maritime museum. The Union Government had responded saying it had no objection to the idea provided the petitioner repurchased it from the bidder who had bought it at the auction for scrapping.

The warship is currently lodged at a ship scrapping yard in Alang, Gujarat.