you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 10:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Highlights from the first day of Rising India Summit 2019

A look at the pictures from the first day of the Rising India Summit 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
"Abusing Modi is the priority for the opposition, my priority is to ensure taxpayers' money doesn't become their black money," PM Modi said.
1/22

"Abusing Modi is the priority for the opposition, my priority is to ensure taxpayers' money doesn't become their black money," PM Modi said.
"When India's FDI is at an all-time high, is it possible that jobs are not being created? When a lot of international reports are saying India is fastest in eradicating poverty, is it possible that jobs are not being created?" PM Modi asked.
2/22

"When India's FDI is at an all-time high, is it possible that jobs are not being created? When a lot of international reports are saying India is fastest in eradicating poverty, is it possible that jobs are not being created?" PM Modi asked.
"In the case of inflation, the previous government, you had reported that the dearness rate had exceeded the figure of 10%. The rate of inflation in our government has dropped to around 2-4%," PM Modi said.
3/22

"In the case of inflation, the previous government, you had reported that the dearness rate had exceeded the figure of 10%. The rate of inflation in our government has dropped to around 2-4%," PM Modi said.
20190225204542_0N2A7721
4/22

"The previous government put India on the World's Fragile Five countries' list in 2013. Today, India has become ' Fastest Growing Large Economy ' on the strength of the government's determination and the hard work of 1.25 crore countrymen," PM Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rising India Summit 2019
5/22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rising India Summit 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the venue to deliver the keynote speech.
6/22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the venue to deliver the keynote speech.
Bhupendra Chaubey in conversation with Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.
7/22

Bhupendra Chaubey in conversation with Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.
"We have more farmers suicides than Africa, yet we say we have done a lot. This is absurd. You won't understand this sitting in ivory towers," Kamal Nath said.
8/22

"We have more farmers suicides than Africa, yet we say we have done a lot. This is absurd. You won't understand this sitting in ivory towers," Kamal Nath said.
"The new industrial policy is ready and is awaiting cabinet approval. Whatever implements that we have put in, are ready to be executed – for instance, the industrial corridor," Suresh Prabhu said.
9/22

"The new industrial policy is ready and is awaiting cabinet approval. Whatever implements that we have put in, are ready to be executed – for instance, the industrial corridor," Suresh Prabhu said.
"When we talk about minimum governance, we mean that the maximum work is done in minimum time," Piyush Goyal said.
10/22

"When we talk about minimum governance, we mean that the maximum work is done in minimum time," Piyush Goyal said.
"Who is the mahamilaavat's prime ministerial candidate – Is it Mamata Banerjee? Is it Akhilesh Yadav? Is it Mayawati?" asks Ravi Shankar Prasad.
11/22

"Who is the mahamilaavat's prime ministerial candidate – Is it Mamata Banerjee? Is it Akhilesh Yadav? Is it Mayawati?" asks Ravi Shankar Prasad.
"This government really deserves another term... fabulous kind of work has been done by this government. I would definitely say 'Phir ek baar Modi sarkar'," Ajay Singh said.
12/22

"This government really deserves another term... fabulous kind of work has been done by this government. I would definitely say 'Phir ek baar Modi sarkar'," Ajay Singh said.
Robin Rain, chairman and CEO of Ebix Inc, called for rationalisation of taxes.
13/22

Robin Rain, chairman and CEO of Ebix Inc, called for rationalisation of taxes.
"While the government has created access through Ayushman Bharat, it has not helped to create infrastructure. We also need to look at cost, we are doing at one-tenth of the world cost... delivering healthcare is actually very expensive," Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director Apollo Hospitals said.
14/22

"While the government has created access through Ayushman Bharat, it has not helped to create infrastructure. We also need to look at cost, we are doing at one-tenth of the world cost... delivering healthcare is actually very expensive," Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director Apollo Hospitals said.
"We need to crack areas which keep India backwards," Amitabh Kant said.
15/22

"We need to crack areas which keep India backwards," Amitabh Kant said.
"I dare say we would beat the likes of Emirates and Qatar, all we need is a level playing field given to airlines, unfortunately that is not happening," Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet said.
16/22

"I dare say we would beat the likes of Emirates and Qatar, all we need is a level playing field given to airlines, unfortunately that is not happening," Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet said.
Shereen Bhan in discussion with Subhash Chandra Garg, Suneeta Reddy, Robin Raina, Ajay Singh, Amitabh Kant.
17/22

Shereen Bhan in discussion with Subhash Chandra Garg, Suneeta Reddy, Robin Raina, Ajay Singh, Amitabh Kant.
Zakka Jacob speaks at the Rising India Summit.
18/22

Zakka Jacob speaks at the Rising India Summit.
"Nobody can criticise the Bible, nobody can criticise the Quran. But to criticise the Vedas has now become the fashion of a group of people in this country," Baba Ramdev said.
19/22

"Nobody can criticise the Bible, nobody can criticise the Quran. But to criticise the Vedas has now become the fashion of a group of people in this country," Baba Ramdev said.
"If spirituality is a disability, let's ban it immediately. Time is rolling fast for all of us. Yoga is a way of managing that time effectively so as to enhance your energy and your life," Sadhguru said.
20/22

"If spirituality is a disability, let's ban it immediately. Time is rolling fast for all of us. Yoga is a way of managing that time effectively so as to enhance your energy and your life," Sadhguru said.
Prasoon Joshi speaks at the summit.
21/22

Prasoon Joshi speaks at the summit.
Baba Ramdev and Sadhguru at the Rising India Summit 2019.
22/22

Baba Ramdev and Sadhguru at the Rising India Summit 2019.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 05:06 pm

tags #India #Rising India Summit 2019 #Slideshow

