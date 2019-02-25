In Pics | Highlights from the first day of Rising India Summit 2019

A look at the pictures from the first day of the Rising India Summit 2019. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/22 "Abusing Modi is the priority for the opposition, my priority is to ensure taxpayers' money doesn't become their black money," PM Modi said. 2/22 "When India's FDI is at an all-time high, is it possible that jobs are not being created? When a lot of international reports are saying India is fastest in eradicating poverty, is it possible that jobs are not being created?" PM Modi asked. 3/22 "In the case of inflation, the previous government, you had reported that the dearness rate had exceeded the figure of 10%. The rate of inflation in our government has dropped to around 2-4%," PM Modi said. 4/22 "The previous government put India on the World's Fragile Five countries' list in 2013. Today, India has become ' Fastest Growing Large Economy ' on the strength of the government's determination and the hard work of 1.25 crore countrymen," PM Modi said. 5/22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rising India Summit 2019 6/22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the venue to deliver the keynote speech. 7/22 Bhupendra Chaubey in conversation with Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. 8/22 "We have more farmers suicides than Africa, yet we say we have done a lot. This is absurd. You won't understand this sitting in ivory towers," Kamal Nath said. 9/22 "The new industrial policy is ready and is awaiting cabinet approval. Whatever implements that we have put in, are ready to be executed – for instance, the industrial corridor," Suresh Prabhu said. 10/22 "When we talk about minimum governance, we mean that the maximum work is done in minimum time," Piyush Goyal said. 11/22 "Who is the mahamilaavat's prime ministerial candidate – Is it Mamata Banerjee? Is it Akhilesh Yadav? Is it Mayawati?" asks Ravi Shankar Prasad. 12/22 "This government really deserves another term... fabulous kind of work has been done by this government. I would definitely say 'Phir ek baar Modi sarkar'," Ajay Singh said. 13/22 Robin Rain, chairman and CEO of Ebix Inc, called for rationalisation of taxes. 14/22 "While the government has created access through Ayushman Bharat, it has not helped to create infrastructure. We also need to look at cost, we are doing at one-tenth of the world cost... delivering healthcare is actually very expensive," Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director Apollo Hospitals said. 15/22 "We need to crack areas which keep India backwards," Amitabh Kant said. 16/22 "I dare say we would beat the likes of Emirates and Qatar, all we need is a level playing field given to airlines, unfortunately that is not happening," Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet said. 17/22 Shereen Bhan in discussion with Subhash Chandra Garg, Suneeta Reddy, Robin Raina, Ajay Singh, Amitabh Kant. 18/22 Zakka Jacob speaks at the Rising India Summit. 19/22 "Nobody can criticise the Bible, nobody can criticise the Quran. But to criticise the Vedas has now become the fashion of a group of people in this country," Baba Ramdev said. 20/22 "If spirituality is a disability, let's ban it immediately. Time is rolling fast for all of us. Yoga is a way of managing that time effectively so as to enhance your energy and your life," Sadhguru said. 21/22 Prasoon Joshi speaks at the summit. 22/22 Baba Ramdev and Sadhguru at the Rising India Summit 2019. First Published on Feb 25, 2019 05:06 pm