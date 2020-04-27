App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 12:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Inox Wind resumes production at all three manufacturing plants

Wind turbine maker Inox Wind Ltd on Monday said it has resumed operations at all three manufacturing plants. These plants are located at Barwani (Madhya Pradesh), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Una (Himachal Pradesh).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Wind turbine maker Inox Wind Ltd on Monday said it has resumed operations at all three manufacturing plants. These plants are located at Barwani (Madhya Pradesh), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Una (Himachal Pradesh).

In a regulatory filing, Inox Wind said it has resumed operations at its three plants.

"... after obtaining requisite permission from concerned district administration, the company has now resumed operations at all its three manufacturing plants in compliance with all the safety guidelines/ directives issued by the central/state governments and local administration to safeguard the employees, labourers and all other stakeholders to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the filing said.

Close
The company had shut down these plants following the coronavirus-induced lockdown.





Catch our entire coverage on the Facebook-Jio deal here.






Also read: Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 11:58 am

tags #Business #India #INOX #Inox Wind #manufacturing

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.