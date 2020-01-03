App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Innovate, patent, produce and prosper to lead India towards development: PM Modi urges young scientists

Speaking after the inauguration, the PM stressed on the need to transform the landscape of Indian science, technology and innovation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the growth story of India depends on its success in the science and technology sector. He urged young scientists of India to "Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper," and said these four steps would lead our country towards faster development.

The PM was in Bengaluru on January 3 to inaugurate the 107th Session of Indian Science Congress.

Speaking after the inauguration, the PM stressed on the need to transform the landscape of Indian science, technology and innovation. "The growth story of India depends on its success in science and technology sector. There is a need to transform the landscape of Indian science, technology and innovation," Modi said.

He further said, "My motto for the young scientists in this country is -Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper. These four steps will lead our country towards faster development."

"If we innovate we will patent and that in turn will make our production smoother and when we take these products to the people of our country, I'm sure they will prosper," he said, adding that innovation for the people and by the people is the direction of our new India.

PM Modi said he was happy to learn that India's ranking has improved in the Global Innovation Index to 52. "Our programmes have created more technology business incubators in the last five years than in the previous 50 years. I congratulate our scientists for this achievement," he added.

The PM also stated that his government is continuing efforts to ensure the ease of doing science and effectively using information technology to reduce red tape. "Today, farmers are able to sell their products directly to the market, without being at the mercy of the middleman," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 11:52 am

tags #India #Karnataka #Narendra Modi #science #Technology

