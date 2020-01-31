Injured Jamia student discharged from AIIMS

A student (C) of the Jamia Millia Islamia university, injured after an unidentified person allegedly opened firing during an anti-CAA protest, is assisted towards a hospital in New Delhi (Image: PTI)

Jamia Millia student Shahdab Farooq, who suffered injuries after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters outside the university, was discharged from AIIMS on Friday morning.

Al-Ameen, a student of Jamia's Mass Communication department and Farooq's friend, said he was discharged from the hospital around 8 am.

"His father reached Delhi on Thursday night, but Shahdab won't go back home in Kashmir. He will stay at the university," Al-Ameen said.

Farooq underwent a surgery at the hospital, he said.

Tension spiralled in Jamia Nagar on Thursday after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring mass communications student Farooq, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.