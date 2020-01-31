App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 11:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Injured Jamia student discharged from AIIMS

Al-Ameen, a student of Jamia's Mass Communication department and Farooq's friend, said he was discharged from the hospital around 8 am.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A student (C) of the Jamia Millia Islamia university, injured after an unidentified person allegedly opened firing during an anti-CAA protest, is assisted towards a hospital in New Delhi (Image: PTI)
Jamia Millia student Shahdab Farooq, who suffered injuries after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters outside the university, was discharged from AIIMS on Friday morning.

"His father reached Delhi on Thursday night, but Shahdab won't go back home in Kashmir. He will stay at the university," Al-Ameen said.

Farooq underwent a surgery at the hospital, he said.

Tension spiralled in Jamia Nagar on Thursday after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring mass communications student Farooq, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.

Farooq, who received bullet wound on his left hand, was admitted to AIIMS. No injury to blood vessels or nerves were sustained, a doctor said.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 11:35 am

tags #AAIMS #CAA #Current Affairs #India #Jamia #NRC

