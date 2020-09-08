172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|initial-survey-tender-floated-for-mumbai-nashik-nagpur-high-speed-rail-5814481.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Initial survey tender floated for Mumbai-Nashik-Nagpur High Speed Rail

The scope of work comprises carrying out route survey, identification of overhead, overground and underground identification of utilities, and identification of power sourcing options for substations along the corridor, they said.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on September 8 floated a tender for initial survey work for the proposed 741-kilometre Mumbai-Nashik-Nagpur high-speed rail corridor, officials said.

The last date for submission of bids is September 29, the officials said.

The NHSRCL has been tasked with preparing detailed project reports (DPR) for six other high speed corridors, namely Delhi-Varanasi (865 km), Delhi-Ahmedabad (886 km), Chennai-Mysore (435 km), Delhi-Amritsar (459 km), Mumbai-Chennai-Mysore (435 km), Delhi-Amritsar (459 km), Mumbai-Hyderabad (711 km) and Varanasi-Howrah (760 km).
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 09:23 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mumbai-Nashik-Nagpur High Speed Rail #National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited

