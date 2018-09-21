Infosys to open technology, innovation hub in Arizona; hire 1,000 people by 2023

India's second largest IT services major Infosys Friday said it will open its next Technology and Innovation Hub in Arizona, US and hire 1,000 American workers in the state by 2023.

Last year, Infosys had announced setting up of four such hubs and hiring about 10,000 locals in the US over the next two years. To date, Infosys has hired 5,874 American workers against this commitment.

"The Arizona Technology and Innovation Hub will have a special focus on autonomous technologies, Internet of Things (IOT), full-stack engineering, data science and cyber security," Infosys said in a statement.

Infosys has so far opened two of these Technology and Innovation Hubs in Indianapolis, Indiana and Raleigh, North Carolina. Infosys has also announced an additional Technology and Innovation Hub in Hartford, Connecticut and a unique Design and Innovation Hub in Providence, Rhode Island.

Infosys, like many of its peers, has been ramping local hiring in key markets like the US, the UK and Australia to tackle increasing scrutiny around work visas by various governments. This is also part of Infosys' three-pronged strategy of focussing on stabilising the company's business in 2018-19, build momentum next year, followed by acceleration in 2020-21.

The employees in Arizona hub will include recent graduates from the state's network of colleges, universities and community colleges, as well as local professionals.

"The number of jobs Infosys is bringing to Arizona is fantastic news for our citizens, especially given the commitment the company makes to continual training and education in technology," Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said.

The Hub will facilitate greater collaboration and advancement in key Arizonan industries such as hi-tech, manufacturing and financial services.

"We are excited to announce the expansion of our presence in Arizona and to hire 1,000 workers for technology jobs in the state. This investment will strengthen our ability to deliver for our clients across Arizona and the Southwest," Infosys President Ravi Kumar said.

Infosys said it is committed to boosting American innovation and helping create the workforce of the future. Infosys Foundation USA has provided multiple grants for classroom technology, and computer science training to teachers and schools reaching more than 4.7 million students, 13,000 teachers and 21,000 schools across America.