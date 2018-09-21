App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 11:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys partners Google Cloud to develop 'Data Native Intelligent Enterprise'

The partnership enhances Infosys' existing capabilities as the Bengaluru-based company will offer solutions and services on Google Cloud Platform.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's second largest IT firm Infosys announced partnership with Google for developing cloud transformation and migration services.

The partnership enhances Infosys' existing capabilities as the Bengaluru-based company will offer solutions and services on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), creating a scalable, on-demand cloud model that will enable enterprises to easily transition and adopt a cloud-first strategy.

As part of this partnership, Infosys has built artificial intelligence and machine learning-driven industry-specific solutions on GCP that are foundational to digitising the data supply chain and Customer Genome.

Commenting on the development, Infosys President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Ravi Kumar said: "Infosys solutions on GCP will provide clients the best-in-class digital technologies, as well as a path to migrate and modernise their legacy infrastructure by leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, compute and analytics to build modern digital apps."

related news

He further added: "We see Google Cloud as a key partner in the cloud-first landscape, putting our partnership in a great position to provide exceptional value to our global customer base."

In addition, Infosys also announced the launch of a new offering called the ‘Data Native Intelligent Enterprise' powered by the 'Infosys Digital Brain' on GCP.

Data Native Intelligent Enterprise is a solution that learns from the data collected from various sources, connects it across silos using Artificial Intelligence and encodes this intelligence.

This allows enterprises to react to external signals in real time and create.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 10:57 pm

tags #Business #Google #India #Infosys

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.