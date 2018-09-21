Infosys partners Google Cloud to develop 'Data Native Intelligent Enterprise'

India's second largest IT firm Infosys announced partnership with Google for developing cloud transformation and migration services.

The partnership enhances Infosys' existing capabilities as the Bengaluru-based company will offer solutions and services on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), creating a scalable, on-demand cloud model that will enable enterprises to easily transition and adopt a cloud-first strategy.

As part of this partnership, Infosys has built artificial intelligence and machine learning-driven industry-specific solutions on GCP that are foundational to digitising the data supply chain and Customer Genome.

Commenting on the development, Infosys President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Ravi Kumar said: "Infosys solutions on GCP will provide clients the best-in-class digital technologies, as well as a path to migrate and modernise their legacy infrastructure by leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, compute and analytics to build modern digital apps."

He further added: "We see Google Cloud as a key partner in the cloud-first landscape, putting our partnership in a great position to provide exceptional value to our global customer base."

In addition, Infosys also announced the launch of a new offering called the ‘Data Native Intelligent Enterprise' powered by the 'Infosys Digital Brain' on GCP.

Data Native Intelligent Enterprise is a solution that learns from the data collected from various sources, connects it across silos using Artificial Intelligence and encodes this intelligence.

This allows enterprises to react to external signals in real time and create.