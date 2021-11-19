MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Inflation rate in Delhi lowest among metro cities: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Releasing the annual price index report prepared by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Manish Sisodia said the average annual inflation growth rate based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) in 2020-21 was only 3 per cent in Delhi as compared to 5 per cent nationally.

PTI
November 19, 2021 / 04:01 PM IST

The rate of inflation in Delhi was lowest among the five metro cities in 2020-21, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

The Kejriwal government kept prices under control in Delhi even during COVID-19, he claimed.

Delhi is more affordable to live as compared to other cities and food prices in the city are the "lowest" in the country, he said.

Releasing the annual price index report prepared by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Sisodia said the average annual inflation growth rate based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) in 2020-21 was only 3 per cent in Delhi as compared to 5 per cent nationally.

The Kejriwal government "efficiently managed" to keep inflation under control in Delhi even during COVID-19 and that was lowest rate of inflation among the five metro cities, Sisodia, who is also the Finance Minister of Delhi, said.

Close

Related stories

"In 2020-21, the increase in inflation in Delhi was 3.0 per cent while Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru registered 4.6 per cent, 4.4 per cent, 4.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively,” he said, adding the Kejriwal government is committed to the common man and will always stand with him.

"The timely measures adopted by the Kejriwal government, kept the prices of commodities in Delhi stable during the COVID-19 period and did not increase much. The government is constantly monitoring the prices of essential commodities,” the deputy chief minister said.

"The government is constantly monitoring the prices of essential commodities,” the deputy chief minister said.

The national inflation rate for food prices was 5.7 per cent while it was recorded at only 4.1 per cent in Delhi, the lowest in the country, he said.

The Housing Index of the Consumer Price Index saw an increase of 5.2 per cent in India in the financial year 2020-21, but in Delhi, it was only 3.9 per cent, Sisodia highlighted.

The Delhi government makes efforts at regular intervals to control and stabilize the prices of commodities through market interventions, he said.
PTI
Tags: #Delhi #Economy #India #inflation #Manish Sisodia
first published: Nov 19, 2021 04:01 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.