Inflation in country is rising at Bullet train's pace: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Taking a dig at the Union government over inflation, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said that prices of essential commodities are increasing at the Bullet train's pace.

Scindia was addressing a 'Parivartan (change)' rally at Hatta in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh ahead of coming Assembly elections.

"(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi-ji used to attack Congress on the issue of inflation. He talks about bringing Bullet train, but now inflation is rising at the pace of the high-speed train and prices of petrol and diesel are skyrocketing," the Guna MP said.

Slamming Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for describing himself as a farmer's son, Scindia said that under Chouhan's regime police fired on peasants who were agitating peacefully at Mandsaur.

The Justice Jain commission gave a clean chit to police, but "people are watching all these things and they should seek reply from the BJP on these issues," he said.

He also criticised Chouhan over the latter's famous remark that roads in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh were better than those in the United States. Chouhan travels by aircraft, so he is not aware of the condition of roads, the Congress leader quipped.

"Even for his Jan-ashirwad Yatra, he is using an ultra-modern high-tech bus-turned-chariot worth over Rs 2.5 crore, but this will prove to be his Vidaai Yatra (farewell journey)," Scindia said.

If the Congress came to power in the state, a 'Gaushala' (cow shelter) will be built in every gram-panchayat area and the state government will bear its expenses, Scindia said.

He also targeted Chouhan over the Vyapam recruitment and admission scam in the state.