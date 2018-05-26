Infiltration bid foiled, 4 militants killed in Kupwara

At least four militants were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in north Kashmir's Kupwara district today, a defence official said.
At least four militants were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in north Kashmir's Kupwara district today, a defence official said. Srinagar-based defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said the infiltration bid was foiled in Tangdhar sector.
He said four militants were killed while attempting to infiltrate onto this side of the LoC.The Army operation is in progress, the official said.