you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Infiltration attempt in J&K: Army operation on for over 30 hours

Mobile connectivity and internet has been suspended in the Uri sector of north Kashmir since morning of September 20. This is the first time a communication blockade was imposed due to a cross-border infiltration attempt.

Moneycontrol News
September 21, 2021 / 12:18 PM IST
The infiltration attempt coincided with the fifth anniversary of Uri attack killing 17 jawans and injuring 19 other personnel. The attack was dubbed as the deadliest attack on the Indian Army in at least two decades. (Representative image)

The infiltration attempt coincided with the fifth anniversary of Uri attack killing 17 jawans and injuring 19 other personnel. The attack was dubbed as the deadliest attack on the Indian Army in at least two decades. (Representative image)


One of the biggest infiltration attempts in Jammu & Kashmir in a bid to enter Uri and other Line of Control (LoC) areas was made by terrorists on the intervening night of 18th and 19th September. An army operation has now been going on for more than 30 hours, NDTV reported.

Mobile connectivity and internet has been suspended in the Uri sector of north Kashmir since morning of September 20. This is the first time a communication blockade was imposed due to the cross-border infiltration attempt, the report said.

“There is an operation which is ongoing for last 24 hours in Uri, in which we felt that there is an infiltration attempt which has been made. We are looking for them. Are they on this side or have they gone back after making attempt, that issue is not been clarified or verified on the ground," Lt Gen. D.P. Pandey, General Officer Commanding of 15 Corps. told the publication.

The infiltration attempt coincided with the fifth anniversary of the Uri attack killing 17 jawans and injuring 19 other personnel. The attack was dubbed as the deadliest attack on the Indian Army in at least two decades.

Eleven days after the Uri attack, special forces of the Indian Army conducted surgical strikes across the LoC to destroy terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on September 29, 2016.

Citing government sources in Delhi, the report added that a group of around six infiltrators managed to cross the LoC from Pakistan. A soldier had been injured in firing during the infiltration attempt. The operation to track down the infiltrators is underway.

Furthermore, the army told the publication that this was the second such bid this year following a ceasefire agreement between the armies of India and Pakistan in February and since then, no ceasefire violation has been reported and there has been no instigation from Pakistan.

No ceasefire violation this year. We are prepared for any ceasefire violation. But frankly, there has been no instigation from across the border," said Gen Panday.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Indian Army #Jammu and Kashmir #LoC
first published: Sep 21, 2021 12:18 pm

