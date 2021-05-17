Infections falling, India's COVID-19 'R' number drops below 1

India, for the first time since April 21, reported less than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number has dropped below the crucial 1-mark for the first time since February 16, hinting that the new infections are receding.

According to estimates by the University of Michigan’s COV-IND-19 study group, India's overall effective reproduction number (R) has dropped to 0.99 as of May 15, the Economic Times reported. It means that every 10 people infected will infect between 9 and 10 people.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic



The country's R count was highest at 1.6 on April 1 as COVID-19 cases continued to rise unabated. Close COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show Related stories Narada Sting Case: Two West Bengal ministers among four Trinamool leaders taken to CBI office for 'q...

Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai Airport to be shut from 11 am to 2 pm due to alert



The effective reproduction number, or the "R", is a measure of rating the ability of a diseased to spread. It is the number of people that one infected person will pass on a virus to, on average. The number drops when more and more people become immune either by contracting the infection or after vaccination.

Read | Dr Gagandeep Kang: I take govt projections on vaccine with a grain of salt, nasal and DNA vaccines have no data yet

While the R is not uniform across all states and UTs, it is below 1 in nine of the worst-affected states—Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Delhi, the report said.

However, Assam, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka have a reproduction count of above 1, which means that .

According to the report, below 1 mark is important for active COVID-19 cases to start coming down.

For the first time since April 21, India reported less than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to Health Ministry data, India reported 2,81,386 fresh cases and 4,106 deaths on May 17.