Infections falling, India's COVID-19 'R' number drops below 1

India, for the first time since April 21, reported less than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
India's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number has dropped below the crucial 1-mark for the first time since February 16, hinting that the new infections are receding.
According to estimates by the University of Michigan’s COV-IND-19 study group, India's overall effective reproduction number (R) has dropped to 0.99 as of May 15, the Economic Times reported. It means that every 10 people infected will infect between 9 and 10 people.
The effective reproduction number, or the "R", is a measure of rating the ability of a diseased to spread. It is the number of people that one infected person will pass on a virus to, on average. The number drops when more and more people become immune either by contracting the infection or after vaccination.
The country's R count was highest at 1.6 on April 1 as COVID-19 cases continued to rise unabated.
While the R is not uniform across all states and UTs, it is below 1 in nine of the worst-affected states—Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Delhi, the report said.
However, Assam, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka have a reproduction count of above 1
According to the report, below 1 mark is important for active COVID-19 cases to start coming down.
For the first time since April 21, India reported less than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to Health Ministry data, India reported 2,81,386 fresh cases and 4,106 deaths on May 17.