 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Industry players hope Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill will allow them to cast their net wider

PK Krishnakumar
Apr 07, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST

Changes in regulations are necessary to sustain the sector and to help India reclaim the position of being the world’s top shrimp exporter, they say

India is currently the second largest aquaculture shrimp producer in the world with an output of around 1 million tonnes.

Shrimp aquaculture sector, the mainstay of India’s seafood exports, is pinning its hopes on The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, introduced in the Lok Sabha, to drive its growth in the coming years.

India is currently the second largest aquaculture shrimp producer in the world with an output of around 1 million tonnes. Frozen shrimp now account for around 75 percent of the value of seafood exports from India, which touched $7.76 billion in 2021-22.

Farming of exotic shrimp species L Vannamei (Pacific Whiteleg) over the last 15 years helped India become one of the biggest shrimp exporters globally. However, from its position as the top shrimp-producing nation in 2020, India slipped to the second spot in 2021, behind Ecuador, owing to a lack of proper and timely implementation of a promotional framework despite the government coming out with schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for the development of the fisheries sector, according to the aquaculture industry.

From around 76,000 tonnes in 2009, farmed shrimp production has reached around 1 million tonnes. The total number of shrimp hatcheries has increased from 9 to 293 during the period, as per Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA) data. The total farm area under aquaculture currently is 69,220 hectares, which is only about 6 percent of the potential 1.2 million hectares available for aquaculture in the country.