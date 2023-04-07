Industry players hope Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill will allow them to cast their net wider

India is currently the second largest aquaculture shrimp producer in the world with an output of around 1 million tonnes.

Shrimp aquaculture sector, the mainstay of India’s seafood exports, is pinning its hopes on The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, introduced in the Lok Sabha, to drive its growth in the coming years.

Frozen shrimp now account for around 75 percent of the value of seafood exports from India, which touched $7.76 billion in 2021-22.

Farming of exotic shrimp species L Vannamei (Pacific Whiteleg) over the last 15 years helped India become one of the biggest shrimp exporters globally. However, from its position as the top shrimp-producing nation in 2020, India slipped to the second spot in 2021, behind Ecuador, owing to a lack of proper and timely implementation of a promotional framework despite the government coming out with schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for the development of the fisheries sector, according to the aquaculture industry.

From around 76,000 tonnes in 2009, farmed shrimp production has reached around 1 million tonnes. The total number of shrimp hatcheries has increased from 9 to 293 during the period, as per Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA) data. The total farm area under aquaculture currently is 69,220 hectares, which is only about 6 percent of the potential 1.2 million hectares available for aquaculture in the country.

Andhra Pradesh accounts for 49 percent of the farms, by far the largest share. It is followed by Odisha (28 percent) and West Bengal (11 percent). Around 5 million people are dependent on aquaculture and allied activities in the country.

An aquaculture farmer today gets almost double the income that he used to get 15 years ago. “An average aquaculture farmer now has around four ponds and from a hectare gets around Rs 4-5 lakh annual income after meeting all expenses,” said V Balasubramaniam, general secretary of the Prawn Farmers Federation of India. Around 94 percent of aqua farmers in the country have less than 2 hectares of water spread area.

The CAA Act came into being in 2005 when aquaculture activity was still in its nascent stage. With tremendous development in the sector, many of the provisions of the act has become outdated and are hampering further development of the sector, industry stakeholders say.

“The world is moving towards sustainable food and we need to make changes in the regulatory mechanism to achieve it. The 200 m restriction (the mandated distance from the high tide line) for hatcheries is one factor. Then there are too many agencies involved in regulating aquaculture activity. We want CAA to control all activities. There is some confusion regarding its activities which have been sorted out in the new bill,” said Ravi Kumar Yellanki, president of the All India Shrimp Hatcheries Association.

Under the new bill, the scope of the CAA Act has been broadened to cover all the verticals and activities of coastal aquaculture for its sustainable development, thus substituting the term `farms’ to `activities’. It is proposed to bring other verticals of aquaculture such as nucleus breeding centres (NBCs), broodstock multiplication centres (BMCs) and aquaculture inputs under the ambit of the act.

The amended act will allow flexibility in the registration period and it recommends CAA to fix the tenure of validity of registration including its renewal based on sectoral needs and prevailing situations rather than rigid five-year period. Importantly, the new act proposes to decriminalise the section of imprisonment for three years for non-registration of farms with alternative penal provisions as the farmers felt the punishment was too severe.

Yet another significant change in the new act is the exemption of hatcheries, BMCs, NBCs, cage culture, etc, from the 200-metre restriction from the high tide line towards the landward side. This had necessitated laying of pipelines from the sea to bring saline water to the farms as it is essential for the growth of shrimps. It has also been proposed to exempt coastal aquaculture from the purview of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification to prevent harassment of aqua farmers and entrepreneurs.

“We have become a top shrimp producer just by utilising a fraction of our resources, that too with private entrepreneurship. We need a national unified land lease or open water policy for further progress. Government support can give a massive boost to aquaculture,’’ said Manoj Sharma, a shrimp farmer and aquaculture expert from Gujarat. He called for bringing aquaculture and allied activities under agriculture and wanted subsidised power for fisheries and aquaculture.

According to Sharma, aquaculture assumes importance as climatic changes are ruining agricultural crop prospects, pushing the farming community into distress. “The scope of the blue revolution can be widened to include cultivation of seaweed, which is a multi-billion-dollar business in the world,” he said.

Yellanki reckons higher domestic consumption can lead to further expansion of aquaculture activity in India. “Right now the global shrimp market is stagnant with oversupply and diminished prices. If the domestic market can absorb 30-40 percent of our shrimp production, it can give more stability to the aquaculture industry.”

Out of India’s 1.4 billion population, 900 million to 1 billion are non-vegetarian, said Sharma. “If the government can bring a mass campaign with film stars or sport personalities for shrimps, then it will go a long way in supporting the aquaculture sector,” he said.